Melania Trump Secures Deal With Husband Donald to Not Resume 24/7 First Lady Duties If He Is to Win the 2024 Election
Melania Trump is getting out of her duties if Donald Trump wins in 2024!
According to an insider, the former First Lady, 54 — who was highly active during her husband's first term as President of the United States — had made a pact with the 78-year-old declaring she won't resume a full-time role if he is to have a second term, citing their son Barron as the primary reason.
"Melania has made a deal with her husband that if he wins the presidency, she will not have to fulfill first lady duties 24/7," the source shared of the ex-model, who has notably been absent from most of Donald’s campaign stops this year.
The report came amid rumors Barron — who recently graduated high school — would be attending New York University in the fall.
“Barron has never been completely on his own before — and with the added stress of him being both a freshman in college and potentially the son of a president in a predominantly Democratic city, [Melania] wants to be close…,” the insider spilled. “The added attention he’ll get if his father is president worries Melania who is also concerned about the reaction at his school over Barron’s ever-present Secret Service.”
As to whether Barron will be heading to NYU, they added, “She [Melania] feels safe in NYC and in Trump Tower herself, and it’s Barron’s home, and that’s why she wants him to go to school in NYC.”
“Donald trusts Melania to bring up their son the same way he trusted Ivana to bring up their children… Donald feels it worked for Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr.,” the source continued.
As OK! previously reported, the news of the deal came after there has been tons of speculation about the state of Melania and Donald’s marriage.
A recent report even claimed that Melania will likely not live with her spouse if he wins the 2024 election.
- 'I Do Not Expect to See Her': Melania Trump Likely to Skip Husband's Debate, Claims Maggie Haberman
- Melania Trump Is 'Distancing Herself Even More' From Donald as She Is Unlikely to Live With Him If He Wins 2024 Election
- Melania Trump 'Most Certainly' Holds Influence Over Who Her Husband Will Pick to Be His VP, Says Former White House Aide
“She’s distancing herself even more from her husband and from the Washington social political scene,” First Women author Kate Anderson Brower told Axios. “I mean, she clearly hated being in Washington.”
The Slovenian native will apparently be living between Palm Beach and New York and would only be at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue "for ceremonial undertakings like state dinners or special events.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“So the prospect of her rolling in for a second full-time stint in the East Wing? Doubtful, according to the handful of Melania-ologists," the outlet added.
Entertainment Magazine reported on the source's remarks.