Donald Trump Spotted Exiting Plane in New Jersey in First Sighting Since Assassination Attempt: Watch
Safe and sound!
At midnight on Sunday, July 14, Donald Trump, 78, was seen for the first time since his assassination attempt just hours before.
The former president appeared healthy as he exited his jet at the Newark, NJ., airport after returning from a Pennsylvania medical center where his wounds were treated.
The politician looked emotionless as he walked onto the tarmac while waving to photographers. Trump had a noticeable white bandage on his ear, where he was shot by the bullet.
Thomas Matthew Crooks was allegedly seen shooting three people at the rally in an attempt to kill Trump. One individual died immediately, while two others were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Crooks was also shot dead by the Secret Service.
Trump’s communications head released a statement, saying he was “strong and resilient. He will never stop fighting for America.”
Trump himself even shared a message as he was being treated at the hospital.
"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," he penned on Truth Social.
- Blood-Stained Hero Who Jumped Into Action Tells of Assassination Aftermath: 'Donald Trump Was Saved by God'
- TRUMP SPEAKS FROM HOSPITAL: Ex-Prez Says He 'Felt the Bullet Ripping Through My Skin' in First Statement Since Assassination Attempt
- NATION PRAYS: President Joe Biden Declares 'We Cannot Be Like This' After Trump Assassination Attempt, Says 'We Must Unite as One Nation'
"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured," the convicted felon added. "It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country."
The father-of-five continued: "Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.”
"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" the ex-commander-in-chief concluded his statement.
Despite being Trump’s rival, President Joe Biden also shared a statement about the harrowing incident.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania," Biden shared on social media. "I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information."
"Jilland I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety," the former vice president noted. "There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."
OK! FULL COVERAGE:
Blood-Stained Hero Who Jumped Into Action Tells of Assassination Aftermath: 'Donald Trump Was Saved by God'
TRUMP SPEAKS FROM HOSPITAL: Ex-Prez Says He 'Felt the Bullet Ripping Through My Skin' in First Statement Since Assassination Attempt
NATION PRAYS: President Joe Biden Declares 'We Cannot Be Like This' After Trump Assassination Attempt, Says 'We Must Unite as One Nation'
Donald Trump Eyewitness Speaks: I Saw the Assassin Crawling Across the Roof
Donald Trump Raises Fist in Defiance After Shocking Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally: See Photos and Video
Video Shows Dead Body of Trump Would-Be Assassin on Roof Just Outside Rally in Pennsylvania
VIDEO: Secret Service-Led Donald Trump Motorcade Speeds Away After Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally
2 Believed Dead Including Suspect: Watch Videos of Bloodied Donald Trump Being Rushed Off Stage After Assassination Attempt at Pennsylvania Rally
Donald Trump May Have Been Shot at Pennsylvania Rally, Secret Service Confirms Shooter Was Neutralized