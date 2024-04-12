Donald Trump Stopped at Chick-fil-A on His Way to Meeting With Billionaires as Publicity Stunt, Ron Filipkowski Claims
Was Donald Trump's Chick-fil-A visit staged? Ron Filipkowski thinks so!
The political pundit took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, April 12, and shared an image of a Fox News headline that read, "Trump Meets Everyday Americans at Chick-fil-A while Biden Fine Dines with Clintons, Billionaires in DC."
Filipkowski captioned the post, "Trump went to ATL in his private jet specifically to meet with billionaires in the wealthiest neighborhood in GA to collect huge checks from them. But he stopped at a Chick-fil-A for 10 minutes to get this Fox headline."
"And when Trump arrived back at Mar-a-Lago from ATL what was he talking about?" Filipkowski added in a follow-up post alongside a clip of Trump discussing donations. "The nice people he met at Chick-fil-A? Nope. All he wanted to talk about was the $12 million he collected from the billionaires."
Trump critics flooded the comments section to agree with the political commentators. One user quipped, "Translation: Trump needed to stop by and get some fried chicken, so he could muster up the strength to ask billionaires to help finance his legal fees…"
A second user pointed out the event "seemed so staged."
- 'Profoundly Strange-Looking': Donald Trump's Fake Tan and Hairline Mocked by Lawrence O'Donnell Ahead of Stormy Daniels Hush Money Trial
- 'Highly Medicated or Suffering From Dementia': Donald Trump Glitches, Claims He's Being Prosecuted by Letitia Jones in Bizarre Video
- Donald Trump Employee Who Made Loving Video Montage of Melania Trump Might Be Fired, Claims Former Aide
"Not to mention shutting down the I-75/I-85 corridor through downtown Atlanta to show off his motorcade," a third user added. "Atlantans must detest him for that fiasco."
"Considering they were billionaires and he got 12 million isn't saying much," another person responded. "When one of them ponies up half a billion then he can brag."
Social media users weren't the only ones poking fun at the former POTUS' surprising campaign stop.
As OK! previously reported, Jimmy Kimmel played a video of Trump at the fast food establishment declaring he's done more for Black Americans than "any other president since Abraham Lincoln and maybe including Abraham Lincoln, quite frankly."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Who is this person?" Kimmel asked the crowd. "The fact that he’s able to say the words ‘I’ve done more for the Black community than maybe Abraham Lincoln’ and then not start laughing hysterically, it’s incredible. He might as well be saying, ‘I am a Black person.’ It would be equally preposterous."