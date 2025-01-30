Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Claims 'Vogue' Has 'Gone Off the Rails' After They Mocked Melania Trump's White House Portrait

She also likened the look to someone who was "guest starring on an episode of The Apprentice" rather than someone "assuming the role of first lady of the United States."

"It’s perhaps unsurprising that a woman who lived in a gold-encrusted penthouse, whose fame is so intertwined with a reality-television empire, would refuse to abandon theatrics — even when faced with 248 years of tradition," Jackson noted.

The article then compared this portrait to her 2017 White House photo.

"This time, while the portrait remains more subdued, the Trumps are displaying wealth not through diamond rings but through the coterie of tech CEOs who sat in the front row at the 2025 inauguration, whose combined net worth was over a trillion dollars," added Jackson.