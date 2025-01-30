Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Claims 'Vogue' Has 'Gone Off the Rails' After They Mocked Melania Trump's White House Portrait
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Bettina Anderson slammed Vogue after they published a story poking fun at First Lady Melania Trump's White House portrait.
"Peace out Vogue magazine," the Palm Beach socialite, 38, wrote to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 29. "In a world where you can be anything — be kind. You have gone off the rails and the world is OVER IT."
Melania's official portrait was taken by Belgian photographer Régine Mahaux. It features the mother-of-one, 54, looking very business-like as she rests her hands on a glass table while sporting a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket with an open-collared white shirt.
Following the release of the photo, an article in Vogue written by fashion writer Hannah Jackson said the wife of President Donald Trump looked more like "a freelance magician than a public servant."
She also likened the look to someone who was "guest starring on an episode of The Apprentice" rather than someone "assuming the role of first lady of the United States."
"It’s perhaps unsurprising that a woman who lived in a gold-encrusted penthouse, whose fame is so intertwined with a reality-television empire, would refuse to abandon theatrics — even when faced with 248 years of tradition," Jackson noted.
The article then compared this portrait to her 2017 White House photo.
"This time, while the portrait remains more subdued, the Trumps are displaying wealth not through diamond rings but through the coterie of tech CEOs who sat in the front row at the 2025 inauguration, whose combined net worth was over a trillion dollars," added Jackson.
Melania's unique White House portrait comes after a source spilled Melania would take on the role of first lady for a second time, "but only on her own terms."
"She’ll do the big events. But no ladies’ tea and no — or very few — interviews," the source explained at the time. "She views winning as the main show, and the rest she’ll do as she pleases. She’s really in the driver’s seat as to her duties at the White House. Melania will be a part time first lady — while being a full-time mother and wife."
Earlier this month, Melania appeared to echo the sentiment, as she revealed she would split her time between Florida, New York and Washington, D.C.
"I will be in the White House. And when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach," she said. "My first priority is to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife."