Fox News Star Eviscerates Kamala Harris: 'A Woman Is Incapable of Being Vice President'
Clearly, Jeanine Pirro isn't a fan of Kamala Harris!
On the Tuesday, June 27, episode of The Five, the TV host went on a rant about the vice president.
“Judge, one of the things that we get about Kamala Harris is about once a week, there’s a story – maybe it’s every other week – but it is a lot, that they have a new plan and a new makeover and a new plan to rehab her reputation,” Perino said. “And this now two and a half years into the administration and so far [it’s] not working.”
The TV personality made it clear that someone in her position should be ready to be the next president, given that President Joe Biden is 80 years old.
“She is literally a heartbeat away from the presidency,” Pirro said before citing a new Fox News poll. “Thirty-nine percent had very negative feelings about her, like, hated her. It’s not just negative with 49, 39, very negative. She has an office with a toxic work environment. People are fighting with each other to get to the exit door.”
“This is a woman who was in a position to make it easy for other women behind her to come forward and do the job, where Americans can say, ‘You know, a woman is capable of doing this,'” she continued. “If anything, she has established the precedent that a woman is incapable of being vice president.
Pirro also called out how Harris always nervously laughs at the wrong moment.
“I don’t know what she’s giggling about,” she stated. “But I have a philosophy in life and my philosophy is, if somebody is out there always giggling, they’re a miserable person.”
As OK! previously reported, Harris' time in the White House has been discussed plenty of times, and according to Fox News star Tom Shillue, he doesn't think she's right for the job, either.
"Nobody could have seen this coming because we knew that voters didn't really like Kamala Harris too much. She never really had much support. You know, and she attacked Joe Biden and then he made her his vice president. And then she came into office. We thought, well, she'll grow into the role. She's gotten worse. She has gotten worse," he said on The Big Weekend Show.