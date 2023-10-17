Donald Trump Declares He's 'Willing to Go to Jail' After Judge Issues Gag Order: 'They Want to Take Away My Voice!'

"They’re getting beaten very badly by me in the polls. They think the only way they can catch me is to stop me from speaking. They want to take away my voice and a judge gave a gag order today. Did you hear that? On speech, which I believe is totally unconstitutional what she did. A judge gave a gag order, a judge doesn’t like me too much," the 77-year-old said during a campaign in Clive, Iowa, on Monday, October 16. "Her whole life is not liking me, but she gave a gag order. You know what a gag order is? You can’t speak badly about your opponent. But this is weaponry all being done because Joe Biden is losing the election and losing very, very badly to all of us in the polls. He’s losing badly."

The former president then declared, “But what they don’t understand is that I am willing to go to jail if that’s what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again."