Donald Trump Declares He's 'Willing to Go to Jail' After Judge Issues Gag Order: 'They Want to Take Away My Voice!'
One day after U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan imposed a gag order on Donald Trump, he's already speaking out about the ordeal.
"They’re getting beaten very badly by me in the polls. They think the only way they can catch me is to stop me from speaking. They want to take away my voice and a judge gave a gag order today. Did you hear that? On speech, which I believe is totally unconstitutional what she did. A judge gave a gag order, a judge doesn’t like me too much," the 77-year-old said during a campaign in Clive, Iowa, on Monday, October 16. "Her whole life is not liking me, but she gave a gag order. You know what a gag order is? You can’t speak badly about your opponent. But this is weaponry all being done because Joe Biden is losing the election and losing very, very badly to all of us in the polls. He’s losing badly."
The former president then declared, “But what they don’t understand is that I am willing to go to jail if that’s what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again."
As OK! previously reported, Chutkan prohibited Trump from "publicly targeting" Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith, Smith's staff and "court personnel" as part of his federal January 6 trial in Washington, D.C.
“First Amendment protections yield to the administration of justice and to the protection of witnesses,” Judge Chutkan said as she gave him the gag order. “His presidential candidacy does not give him carte blanche to vilify … public servants who are simply doing their job.”
“This trial will not yield to the election cycle and we will not revisit the trial date,” the judge added.
The day before, Trump, who frequently rants and makes fun of people on social people, went off about being silenced.
"A Leaking, Crooked and Deranged Prosecutor, Jack Smith, who has a terrible record of failure, is asking a highly partisan Obama appointed Judge, Tanya Chutkan, who should recuse herself based on the horrible things she has said, to silence me, through the use of a powerful GAG ORDER, making it impossible for me to criticize those who are doing the silencing, namely Crooked Joe Biden, and his corrupt and weaponized DOJ & FBI," he wrote on Sunday, October 15.
"They want to take away my First Amendment rights, and my ability to both campaign and defend myself," he alleged. "In other words, they want to cheat and interfere in the 2024 Presidential Election. Nothing like this has ever happened in our country before. It is strictly Banana Republic kind of 'stuff.'"