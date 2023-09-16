Donald Trump Rages at Jack Smith and Joe Biden After Prosecutors Request Gag Order in Election Case
Donald Trump is fighting back against Jack Smith's request to impose a gag order on the former president.
On Friday, September 15, Smith filed for the gag order in reference to his indictment for attempting to overturn the 2020 election, to which Trump took to Truth Social to rant about.
"Biden Prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, has asked the Court to limit 45th President, and leading Republican Nominee (by more than 50 points, & beating Dems!) DONALD J. TRUMP'S, PUBLIC STATEMENTS," he penned.
"So, I'm campaigning for President against an incompetent person who has WEAPONIZED the DOJ & FBI to go after his Political Opponent, & I am not allowed to COMMENT? They Leak, Lie, & Sue, & they won't allow me to SPEAK? How else would I explain that Jack Smith is DERANGED, or Crooked Joe is INCOMPETENT?" he continued.
Trump did not restrict his complaints to social media, as he took time to bash Smith and Biden while speaking at the Washington, D.C. Pray Vote Stand Summit Friday afternoon.
"Today, we had this prosecutor, deranged Jack Smith, has anyone every heard of him?" Trump asked the crowd as they collectively booed. "I wonder what his name used to be. Jack Smith, sounds so nice, doesn't it? He's a deranged individual and he wants to take away my First Amendment rights. They went to court to get an order that I can't speak. Now you gotta understand, I’m the leading candidate by fifty points and I'm beating Biden by a lot, and they wanna see if they can silence me so the media, the fake news will ask me a question, 'I'm sorry, I won't be able to answer that. How do you think we do in that election? So we're gonna have a little bit of a fun with that, I think, because that's a tough one. Can you imagine?"
As OK! previously reported, the prosecutor charged Trump on three counts for his involvement in election fraud and the January 6 insurrection on the Capitol.
The counts include, conspiring to defraud the government, conspiring to disenfranchise voters, and two counts related to corruptly obstructing a congressional proceeding.