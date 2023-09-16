Donald Trump Rages at Jack Smith and Joe Biden After Prosecutors Request Gag Order in Election Case

"Today, we had this prosecutor, deranged Jack Smith, has anyone every heard of him?" Trump asked the crowd as they collectively booed. "I wonder what his name used to be. Jack Smith, sounds so nice, doesn't it? He's a deranged individual and he wants to take away my First Amendment rights. They went to court to get an order that I can't speak. Now you gotta understand, I’m the leading candidate by fifty points and I'm beating Biden by a lot, and they wanna see if they can silence me so the media, the fake news will ask me a question, 'I'm sorry, I won't be able to answer that. How do you think we do in that election? So we're gonna have a little bit of a fun with that, I think, because that's a tough one. Can you imagine?"