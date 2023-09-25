Joe Scarborough Doesn't Trust Polls That Predict Joe Biden Will Lose the Election by 9 Points: 'He Is Always Underestimated'
Joe Scarborough doesn't think today's mock polls are an accurate representation of what will go down in the 2024 election.
On the Monday, September 25, edition of Morning Joe, the host discussed some of the recent polling, including a Washington Post-ABC News poll that had Donald Trump with a nine-point lead over Joe Biden.
Despite those numbers and constant concerns over Biden's age — he'll turn 81 in November — Scarborough believes the president will come out on top, just like he has in the past.
"Biden isn’t going to lose by nine points," he stated. "There’s a close race, and there are warning signs there."
"I will say, though, I’m a little tired of it. I’m a little tired of three years of hearing about 'how Joe Biden is going to get crushed. He’s going to get crushed in 2020. He and the Democrats are going to get crushed in 2022. There’s going to be a red wave. There’s no way he can pass bipartisan legislation.' It just keeps going on and on," continued the TV star.
"Biden is always underestimated," he added.
Scarborough noted that Biden has been "mocked" and "ridiculed" throughout his career, but "the guy somehow keeps winning. I saw [the poll], and I literally started laughing out loud, put it down, and went out and had my Sunday morning walk. Because it’s a joke."
In a previous chat, Scarborough admitted that the POTUS' age will bring him more harm than good.
"Well, let me just say, Democrats, off the air, will say ;Joe Biden’s too old. Why is he running,'" he said. "On the air? They won’t say that."
"Everybody, we talk to, every political discussion, all it talks a lot about Trump, but when it comes to Joe Biden, people say, ‘Man, he’s too old to run. He’s, and I mean, he’s not going to; he’s not really going to run…'" Scarborough explained.
"When I say every discussion, I don’t mean 99% of the discussion[s]. Every discussion," he shared. "I asked Reverend Al if he was hearing it all the time on our show this past week. He’s hearing it as well.
Nonetheless, Biden insisted to his supporters and naysayers that age is nothing but a number.
"I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man,'" he told a crowd at a September 4 campaign event. "Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help."
Mediaite reported on The Morning Joe segment.