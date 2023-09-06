OK Magazine
Vice President Kamala Harris Declares Donald Trump and January 6th Capitol Rioters Should Be 'Held Accountable' for Their Actions

kamala harris donald trump pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 6 2023, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

Vice President Kamala Harris had firm words for Donald Trump and all those associated with the January 6th Capitol riots that left several dead and many others injured.

kamala harris mega
Source: mega

Vice President Harris spoke at a regional summit in Jakarta, Indonesia.

"Let the evidence, the facts, take it where it may," Harris said while at a regional summit in Jakarta, Indonesia. "I spent the majority of my career as a prosecutor. I believe that people should be held accountable under the law. And when they break the law, there should be accountability."

"Everyone has their right to their day in court," she added. "But absolutely people should be held accountable."

donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump has been indicted two separate times in connection with his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

As OK! previously reported, Trump was hit with four felony counts for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including his actions surrounding the January 6th insurrection.

His charges included conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote.

MORE ON:
kamala harris
joe biden replace kamala harris vice president election
Source: mega

President Biden claimed Donald Trump bore 'singular responsibility' for the deadly riot.

On January 6, 2022 — the one-year anniversary of the deadly riotPresident Joe Biden claimed Trump bore "singular responsibility" for the attack.

"His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy, our Constitution," he said at the time, without specifically naming the embattled ex-prez. "Not just a former president. He's a defeated former president, defeated by a margin of over seven million of your votes in a full and free and fair election."

Source: OK!

It hasn't only been Harris and Biden who have spoken out against Trump for the riots. Former Vice President Mike Pence also slammed the 77-year-old, claiming his words and actions that day were "reckless" and "endangered me and my family" as well as everyone present at the Capitol building.

In a separate speech, Pence also insisted that "anyone that puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States, and anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United Sates again."

Harris spoke with the Associated Press about the January 6th riots.

