Donald Trump Won't Be Able to 'Find Anybody Good to Work for Him' If He's President Again, Chris Christie Says
If Donald Trump were to become president for the second time, he might not have anyone to lean on, as his inner circle is dwindling.
While speaking to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, Chris Christie, who is also running for president, said Trump's cabinet would be weak.
“Do you think we ought to have more clarity on who’s coming in with the team?” he asked Christie, to which he said, "Yes, I do."
“Forty of his 44 cabinet level people have said not only that they wouldn’t work for him again, they wouldn’t vote for him. And so who’s he going to bring in?” he continued. “Is this going to be the Kash Patels of the world? The Jeffrey Clarks of the world? The Michael Flynns of the world are going to be the people who are going to populate the next Trump administration, a bunch of deranged sycophants who will just do whatever the masters tell them to do regardless of the law and the Constitution? He’s not going to be able to find anybody good to work for him."
As OK! previously reported, Kimberly Guilfoyle has an idea of who to bring in should he win the 2024 election.
“For anyone who asks me, ‘Are we gonna have any of these people involved? Let’s make a big tent.’ No!” Guilfoyle said. “We only want the best and the brightest. Trump is gonna win. Get it together. Get your head on straight.”
“None of those people, those fake Republicans, RINOs, I’ll throw the RNC in there with that, all these people have to go,” the TV personality continued. “They’re not gonna be part of our team. They suck! We’re not gonna reward them. They’re traitorous, they’re disloyal and they’re unqualified! So that’s it, I’ve had enough with all those people.”
Guilfoyle then shared her vision for who she would like to help out Trump in the White House.
“Let’s get Bannon back in, and Kash Patel, and Mike Davis, and Ric Grenell and Alina Habba and let’s kick some a--!” Guilfoyle said.