Melania Trump's Only Friends 'Are Her Family Members,' Former FLOTUS Doesn't 'Socialize' With Mar-A-Lago Club Members: Source

While Donald Trump never hesitates to brag about his A-list connections and supporters, wife Melania reportedly has no interest in schmoozing with the upper crust — instead, she prefers to stay low-key and be with her family.

"Melania's friends are her family members," a Palm Beach, Fla., insider recently dished to a publication. "Many Mar-a-Lago Club members and others know and see Melania. But they aren't friends. They don't get together and gab or socialize. She has always surrounded herself with family."