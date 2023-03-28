Melania Trump's Only Friends 'Are Her Family Members,' Former FLOTUS Doesn't 'Socialize' With Mar-A-Lago Club Members: Source
While Donald Trump never hesitates to brag about his A-list connections and supporters, wife Melania reportedly has no interest in schmoozing with the upper crust — instead, she prefers to stay low-key and be with her family.
"Melania's friends are her family members," a Palm Beach, Fla., insider recently dished to a publication. "Many Mar-a-Lago Club members and others know and see Melania. But they aren't friends. They don't get together and gab or socialize. She has always surrounded herself with family."
The insider noted her and the former president's 17-year-old son, Barron, has "always" been her "first priority," and though Donald's possible arrest over his hush money scandal still looms, the model, 52, never turns her attention away from her only child.
"She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him. This is nothing new," explained the insider. "Of course she is worried and concerned about the legal issues but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did. She has always put him first. She is a good mother."
When it comes to The Apprentice star's string of scandals, Melania tries to ignore the drama and keep moving forward.
"She remains angry and doesn't want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned," the insider spilled. "She is aware of who her husband is and keeps her life upbeat with her own family and a few close friends."
- Melania Trump Shielding Son Barron From Dad Donald's Arrest Drama; Former First Lady 'Wants to Be Away From It'
- 'Angry' Melania Trump Surrounds Herself With People Who Don't Say 'Bad Things About' Husband Donald Trump As Stormy Daniels Legal Drama Looms
- Donald Trump 'Has A Long History Of Cheating On His Wives,' Is 'Scared' Of Melania, Biographer Claims
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! shared, Donald, 76, predicted he would be arrested last week, but so far, nothing has happened. The ex-POTUS is being investigated as to whether he paid off adult film star Stormy Daniels to keep their alleged affair a secret, as its believed he covered up the scandal by using campaign finances.
Despite being the one to declare a possible impending arrest, the businessman changed his tune over the weekend, telling a reporter at his Saturday, March 25, rally in Texas, "I think they’ve already dropped the case. It’s a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing."
People talked to the Palm Beach insider.