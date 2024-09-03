Donald Trump Reveals How His Youngest Son Barron Reacted to News He'd Been Shot at Pennsylvania Rally
Donald Trump revealed how his youngest son, Barron Trump, found out he'd been shot in the ear on July 13 while speaking at a Pennsylvania rally.
“Barron was outside having a tennis lesson,” Trump, 78, told Fox News’ Mark Levin. “He’s a good tennis player. And somebody ran up and said, ‘Barron! Barron! Your father’s been shot!’”
Trump also said that his wife, Melania Trump, was watching the events happen in real time.
“She couldn’t believe it. She was actually watching it live, can you imagine? And then I get up, and I let people know I was OK,” he recalled of the incident. “I let people know I was OK. But it was a hit, it was a big hit.”
Melania is apparently still traumatized about the event. “She can’t even talk about it, which is okay because that means she likes me,” he said.
As OK! previously reported, 20-year-old sniper Thomas Matthew Crooks shot the ex-prez but missed, only injuring his ear instead.
“[The bullet impact] was far enough away from [Trump's] head that there was no concussive effect from the bullet. And it just took the top of his ear off. A little bit of the top of his ear off as it passed through. It was bleeding like crazy because the ear is pretty vascular and bleeds pretty badly,” Donald's doctor, Dr. Ronny Jackson, shared on "The Benny Show" podcast.
“I bandaged it up pretty good this morning…it’s not a clean laceration like you’d have with a knife or a blade….it’s easy to bleed again. If you mess with it, it starts bleeding again. We’ve got it dressed up,” the doctor added.
Though Melania might still be scarred from the traumatic event, it seems like Donald is doing just fine.
“It’s had no impact,” he told the Daily Mail of how he's been coping. “It’s just amazing.”
“I have not had any, I must tell you,” he said of therapy. “I don’t think about it a lot. It healed up.”
Donald then claimed everything happens for a reason.
"And you know what I'd love to think, I would love to think it's God, and it's God doing it because he wants to save America," he said. "He sees what's happening. God sees what's happening in America. We're going bad as a country. Even with religion, we're going bad."
"You look at the charts, and I would like to say that it is God that saved me. It wasn't just just luck, but the reason would be that he saved me, because I can save this country. I hope that's right," he added.