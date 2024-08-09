'He's Either Ill or Having a Breakdown': Donald Trump Mocked for Being 'Evasive' While Discussing His Ear Injury From Assassination Attempt

Several vocal Trump critics openly mocked the ex-prez for avoiding questions related to his injury and the little to no scarring he seemed to have during his recent public appearances.

One user shared a clip from his recent press conference where he addressed his ear in a post that read, "How, in one press conference, can you talk about how stupid and incompetent your opponent is and then not know which part of your ear is the lobe?! He's either ill or having a breakdown."

Another user mocked him, writing, "Fastest healer ever. His healing skills are even more legendary than his crowd size. He heals at levels no one has seen before."

A third person asked, "He's being very evasive right now. Why are you trying to avoid the question, Donny? Struggling to keep your story straight?"