'He's Either Ill or Having a Breakdown': Donald Trump Mocked for Being 'Evasive' While Discussing His Ear Injury From Assassination Attempt
Former President Donald Trump was ridiculed for "being evasive" when discussing how he's healed from the gunshot that hit his ear during the recent assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.
Several vocal Trump critics openly mocked the ex-prez for avoiding questions related to his injury and the little to no scarring he seemed to have during his recent public appearances.
One user shared a clip from his recent press conference where he addressed his ear in a post that read, "How, in one press conference, can you talk about how stupid and incompetent your opponent is and then not know which part of your ear is the lobe?! He's either ill or having a breakdown."
Another user mocked him, writing, "Fastest healer ever. His healing skills are even more legendary than his crowd size. He heals at levels no one has seen before."
A third person asked, "He's being very evasive right now. Why are you trying to avoid the question, Donny? Struggling to keep your story straight?"
“Pretty much recovered, yeah. I’m a fast healer,” Trump said at a news conference from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Thursday, August 9. “It was a h--- of a shot, but I’m a fast healer.”
Trump was speaking to an outdoor crowd on July 13 when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from a nearby rooftop, grazing the former president, killing one supporter and injuring two others.
“I got very lucky,” Trump told the press. “It just hit the lobe, as they call it.”
Trump’s decision to raise his fist and say, “Fight!” after being shot became an iconic image among MAGA supporters. Several independent vendors have even begun to sell shirts and car decals of the iconic image.
Additionally, Republicans wore bandages on their ears in support of Trump during the RNC to match Trump's bandage during his speech at the GOP convention in Milwaukee last month.
The former president hasn't had the bandage on at several of his recent rallies and other public appearances,which has led many of his biggest critics to question how serious the injury could have been.
As OK! previously reported, Trump's doctor claimed that the top of the former president's ear was "cut off" after the near-assassination.
“[The bullet impact] was far enough away from [Trump's] head that there was no concussive effect from the bullet. And it just took the top of his ear off. A little bit of the top of his ear off as it passed through. It was bleeding like crazy because the ear is pretty vascular and bleeds pretty badly,” Dr. Ronny Jackson shared on "The Benny Show" podcast.
“I bandaged it up pretty good this morning…it’s not a clean laceration like you’d have with a knife or a blade….it’s easy to bleed again. If you mess with it, it starts bleeding again. We’ve got it dressed up,” the doctor added.