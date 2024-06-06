'He's the Walking Epitome of Every Deadly Sin': Donald Trump Mocked for Being Unable to Answer Question About His Relationship With God

A viewer asked Trump during a fawning Fox & Friends interview over the weekend, “What’s your relationship with God like, and how do you pray?”

“OK, so I think it is good,” Trump replied. “I do very well with the evangelicals. I love the evangelicals. And I have more people saying they pray for me ― I can’t even believe it. They are so committed, and they are so believing. They say, ‘Sir, you’re going to be OK. I pray for you every night.’ I mean, everybody, almost ― I can’t say everybody, but almost everybody that sees me, they say it.”