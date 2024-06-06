OK Magazine
'He's the Walking Epitome of Every Deadly Sin': Donald Trump Mocked for Being Unable to Answer Question About His Relationship With God

By:

Jun. 6 2024, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump faced some backlash after a recent Fox News interview where he couldn't answer a question about his relationship with God or anything about his actual faith while praising himself for his popularity with religious voters.

donald trump mocked unable answer question relationship god
Source: mega

Donald Trump struggled to answer a question about his relationship with God.

A viewer asked Trump during a fawning Fox & Friends interview over the weekend, “What’s your relationship with God like, and how do you pray?”

“OK, so I think it is good,” Trump replied. “I do very well with the evangelicals. I love the evangelicals. And I have more people saying they pray for me ― I can’t even believe it. They are so committed, and they are so believing. They say, ‘Sir, you’re going to be OK. I pray for you every night.’ I mean, everybody, almost ― I can’t say everybody, but almost everybody that sees me, they say it.”

Donald Trump boasted about his popularity with evangelical voters.

A clip of the interview was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several users took the opportunity to dogpile on the ex-prez for his non-answer.

One user shared the clip in a post that read, "He can’t answer this question because he has no relationship with God, he has never prayed, he has never gone to Church, he has never read the Bible, he’s the most malignant narcissist in human history, he’s the walking epitome of every deadly sin and is basically the antichrist."

Another person commented, "Greed-Check, Envy-Check, Gluttony-Double Check, Lust-Double Check, Sloth-Double Check, Wrath-Double Check, Pride-Quintuple Check."

A third user joked, "This is beyond parody. I've never seen anyone less Christ-like. Has anyone seen his birth certificate? Are we sure his name isn't Damien?"

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Donald Trump was called 'the walking epitome of every deadly sin.'

During the Tuesday, June 4, episode of Morning Joe, host Joe Scarborough sat silently for a moment after airing the Trump interview clip, as he tried to contain his laughter.

“I mean, seriously, just go to church once, right? Just get the crib notes, right?” the host joked. “When somebody asks you what your relationship is with God, don’t go, ‘Well, evangelicals vote for me.’ They say, ‘Sir, we vote for you.’”

donald trump mocked unable answer question relationship god
Source: mega

Donald Trump is selling very poorly reviewed copies of the Bible.

As OK! previously reported, late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert recently took a jab at the former president for his comments on people needing heaven to have a "moral compass."

“So the reason to be good is because of heaven,” he said. “That’s like a kid saying, ‘If it’s not for the Elf on the Shelf, I would murder my parents. But [it’s] there, and I want presents.’”

