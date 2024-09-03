Donald Trump Says Assassination Attempt Has Had 'No Impact' on Him: 'I Don't Think About It a Lot'
Almost two months after Donald Trump was shot in the ear at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, the ex-prez, 78, is reflecting on how the event affects him today.
“It’s had no impact,” he told the Daily Mail of how he's been coping. “It’s just amazing.”
Trump said he hasn't suffered any flashbacks or had bad dreams since then event, adding that he hasn't felt the need to go to counseling.
“I have not had any, I must tell you,” he said of therapy. “I don’t think about it a lot. It healed up.”
Trump insisted that the pivotal moment was meant to happen to him.
"And you know what I'd love to think, I would love to think it's God, and it's God doing it because he wants to save America," he said. "He sees what's happening. God sees what's happening in America. We're going bad as a country. Even with religion, we're going bad."
"You look at the charts, and I would like to say that it is God that saved me. It wasn't just just luck, but the reason would be that he saved me, because I can save this country. I hope that's right," he added.
As OK! previously reported, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, opened fire and killed one spectator, Corey Comperatore, as well as injuring three others, including Trump, at the rally. Crooks was later shot and killed by the Secret Service.
“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said at the time. “He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility."
Since then, Trump's doctor, Dr. Ronny Jackson, spoke about the politician's injury.
“[The bullet impact] was far enough away from [Trump's] head that there was no concussive effect from the bullet. And it just took the top of his ear off. A little bit of the top of his ear off as it passed through. It was bleeding like crazy because the ear is pretty vascular and bleeds pretty badly,” he shared on "The Benny Show" podcast.
“I bandaged it up pretty good this morning…it’s not a clean laceration like you’d have with a knife or a blade….it’s easy to bleed again. If you mess with it, it starts bleeding again. We’ve got it dressed up,” the doctor added.