Donald Trump Claims He'd Win California and New York If Jesus and God 'Came Down' to Keep Score of the Election

“I actually believe that if they didn’t have rigged elections out there, if they didn’t have all the paper bal– you know, they send out like 36 million ballots and nobody knows where the hell they’re going to or coming from. I think a few people know where they’re going to and a few people know where they’re coming from,” Trump said of California.

“But I think if you had a real election and Jesus came down and God came down and said, I’m going to be the scorekeeper here, I think we would win there,” the former president claimed. “I think would win in Illinois, and I think it would win in New York, which is all places that, in theory –”