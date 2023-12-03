Donald Trump Claims He'd Win California and New York If Jesus and God 'Came Down' to Keep Score of the Election
Divine intervention?
On Saturday, December 2, while holding a rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for his 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump claimed that with the help of God he would win multiple blue states in the upcoming election.
“I actually believe that if they didn’t have rigged elections out there, if they didn’t have all the paper bal– you know, they send out like 36 million ballots and nobody knows where the hell they’re going to or coming from. I think a few people know where they’re going to and a few people know where they’re coming from,” Trump said of California.
“But I think if you had a real election and Jesus came down and God came down and said, I’m going to be the scorekeeper here, I think we would win there,” the former president claimed. “I think would win in Illinois, and I think it would win in New York, which is all places that, in theory –”
The venue then erupted in applause before Trump alleged New York Democrats are turning against Joe Biden due to his immigration policies.
“I think you can win New York. I think you can win New Jersey. I think we can win Virginia,” he stated. “People that, states that in theory, would be with us.”
Trump — who is the current frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination — then continued to spew election fraud claims at the crowd.
“I think for years we could have won them. These elections are rigged. Our elections are totally rigged and we got to do something about it,” he noted. “The radical left Democrats rigged the presidential election of 2020, and we’re not going to allow them to rig the presidential election of 2024 and destroy our country totally.”
- Donald Trump Claims He Shouldn't 'Have to Defend Myself From Bogus Indictments' as He Slams 'Crooked' Joe Biden
- Donald Trump Claims 'Radical Left Democrats' Will Step Up Their 'Fake Investigations' As His Poll Numbers Continue to Grow
- Donald Trump Claims '100 Percent Evidence' of 'Rigged' 2020 Election Will Be Released Throughout His Trials
As OK! previously reported, Trump’s campaign rally came shortly after the former reality TV star’s gag order was reinstated on his civil fraud case in New York.
The 77-year-old took out his anger from the reinstatement on Judge Arthur F. Engoron's wife. In the social media post, Trump claimed Dawn Engoron had been sharing anti-Trump memes and other negative messages on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"This is the Judge’s Wife and Family that are putting these things out. I am not entitled to a Jury under this Statute. Can this be happening in America?" he raged. "This is the most unfair Trial in the History of New York, and I’ve had some pretty unfair Trials!"
Despite far-right political activist Laura Loomer claiming to have found screenshots from the judge's wife's X accounts, Dawn denied connection to the tweets.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I do not have a Twitter account. This is not me," she said at the time. "I have not posted any anti Trump messages."