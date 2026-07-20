Politics Donald Trump Ally Cornered Into Acknowledging That Joe Biden Won the 2020 Election Fairly Source: MEGA Energy Secretary Chris Wright was cornered into admitting the truth that Joe Biden fairly defeated his boss Donald Trump in 2020. Lesley Abravanel July 20 2026, Published 3:54 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Energy Secretary Chris Wright reluctantly conceded that President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, though he only did so after an awkward hesitation and using careful language. During an interview on ABC's This Week, host Jonathan Karl pressed Wright on the 2020 election. When asked if Biden won, Wright initially stated, "He was president for four years. Clearly so."

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'I'm Not an Election Evaluator'

Karl: Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election?



Wright: He was president for four years. Clearly so.



Karl: He clearly won the election?



Wright: I’m not an election evaluator but it sure seems to me like he did. pic.twitter.com/dvO76WB3qz — Acyn (@Acyn) July 19, 2026 Source: @acyn/x Energy Secretary Chris Wright tried to sidestep the question.

When pressed further by Karl, who confirmed, "He clearly won the election," Wright paused before admitting: "I'm not an election evaluator, but it sure seems to me like he did.” “That’s the closest anyone on the right has come to admitting that Trump lost,” noted one commenter on X. “How long are we going to ask? They will always answer the same way. They’re not allowed to say anything different, or they will be chastised like kids,” said another.

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Source: MEGA Social media users criticized Chris Wright for bowing to Donald Trump.

“One sure way to trash your career is to lie for Trump. Good job, Chris Wright! McDonalds is hiring in your neck of the woods,” suggested another. “Trump will fire him,” agreed another. “That exchange says a lot. When someone acknowledges Biden served as president for four years but still hesitates to say he won the election outright, it raises questions about whether they're avoiding a simple factual answer or trying to appease different audiences,” someone else penned. Trump’s loyal allies are still having a tough time admitting this, despite the fact that there is absolutely zero evidence otherwise.

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Donald Trump's Allies Support His Story

Source: MEGA Politicians like Jay Clayton and Todd Blanche have refused to outright admit that Joe Biden won the 2020 election fairly.

Several prominent Trump allies and administration officials have faced high-profile grilling over whether Trump lost the 2020 election. Among them: Jay Clayton, nominated for Director of National Intelligence (DNI), who faced intense grilling from Senate Intelligence Committee Democrats last week. Clayton refused to admit that Biden won after a brilliant grilling by Georgia Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, only acknowledging reluctantly and evasively that the election was certified. Pressed by senators during his confirmation hearings alongside other high-profile cabinet picks regarding his views on the 2020 outcome and political independence, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche refused to admit that Biden won.

Source: MEGA Markwayne Mullin declined to state that Joe Biden won the 2020 election.