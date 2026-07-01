Donald Trump's 'Infatuated' Aide Natalie Harp Sees President as a 'Father Figure,' Her Estranged Brother Claims
July 1 2026, Published 11:54 a.m. ET
Preston Harp, the estranged brother of White House aide Natalie Harp, claimed in a new interview that his sister’s intense devotion to President Donald Trump is rooted in her strained relationship with their late father.
Preston, 38, stated that his 34-year-old sister was distant from their father, Robert Harp, who died by suicide in 2020.
“The way my sister interacted with and treated my dad throughout the years, it was like she wished she had a different dad,” he said, suggesting she has continually sought a substitute paternal bond.
Natalie Harp's Views Align With the President's
Preston, who lives in Nicaragua and is estranged from his sister, previously described her closeness to the 80-year-old president — whom he described as a "national embarrassment" — as "very unhealthy" and likened her role to managing a "fan club" rather than serving as a traditional staffer.
Beyond psychological dynamics, Preston believes the two bond deeply over "American exceptionalism," an ideology tied to the president's "America First" agenda.
“While much of the media has focused on questioning whether her relationship is scandalous, that is not where my mind goes. Maybe it is because I just can’t imagine something like that, but to me this is 100 percent an infatuation based on an unfortunate shared ideology of U.S. exceptionalism,” Preston told the Daily Beast.
Why Did the Harps Become Estranged?
“I think that she does see Trump as a kind of father figure because he embodies the doctrine of American exceptionalism,” he added.
Their own father, Preston said, did not “embody American exceptionalism in the least.”
Preston said he became estranged from his family in the wake of his father’s death because his mother and sister wanted to say Robert had just died in his sleep.
“It’s hard to believe that’s my sister and my mom,” Preston told The Daily Mail in another interview. “I can’t connect with that vibe, so I’m just going to let it be.”
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The brother's public statements follow a wave of media reports and recent books by journalists Maggie Haberman, Jonathan Swan and Michael Wolff detailing Natalie's unique and highly insulated role in the White House.
Dubbed Donald's "human printer," Natalie, a former host at the far-right network One America News Network, is known for constantly supplying the president with printed streams of positive media coverage, managing social media feeds and allegedly writing highly adoring personal notes to him.
While family members and reported Secret Service observations have raised concerns over the intensity of her attachment, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended her, praising Natalie as one of the "most loyal and hardest-working aides on President Trump's team."
Natalie's detractors have labeled her fixation as "creepy," while critics and political analysts have expressed concern that this extreme closeness gives her the ability to bypass official channels, raising alarms within Donald's inner circle about the specific information he is receiving.
According to the authors, Donald told his staff that Natalie “was the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids" and said she'd never leave him.