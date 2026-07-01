Donald Trump's 'Infatuated' Aide Natalie Harp Sees President as a 'Father Figure,' Her Estranged Brother Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Preston Harp, the estranged brother of White House aide Natalie Harp, claimed in a new interview that his sister’s intense devotion to President Donald Trump is rooted in her strained relationship with their late father. Preston, 38, stated that his 34-year-old sister was distant from their father, Robert Harp, who died by suicide in 2020. “The way my sister interacted with and treated my dad throughout the years, it was like she wished she had a different dad,” he said, suggesting she has continually sought a substitute paternal bond.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp's estranged brother thinks she may be looking for a father figure in the POTUS.

Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Harp's Views Align With the President's

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp's sibling thinks her relationship with Donald Trump is 'very unhealthy.'

Preston, who lives in Nicaragua and is estranged from his sister, previously described her closeness to the 80-year-old president — whom he described as a "national embarrassment" — as "very unhealthy" and likened her role to managing a "fan club" rather than serving as a traditional staffer. Beyond psychological dynamics, Preston believes the two bond deeply over "American exceptionalism," an ideology tied to the president's "America First" agenda. “While much of the media has focused on questioning whether her relationship is scandalous, that is not where my mind goes. Maybe it is because I just can’t imagine something like that, but to me this is 100 percent an infatuation based on an unfortunate shared ideology of U.S. exceptionalism,” Preston told the Daily Beast.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did the Harps Become Estranged?

Source: MEGA Preston Harp distanced himself from his family after his father died.

“I think that she does see Trump as a kind of father figure because he embodies the doctrine of American exceptionalism,” he added. Their own father, Preston said, did not “embody American exceptionalism in the least.” Preston said he became estranged from his family in the wake of his father’s death because his mother and sister wanted to say Robert had just died in his sleep. “It’s hard to believe that’s my sister and my mom,” Preston told The Daily Mail in another interview. “I can’t connect with that vibe, so I’m just going to let it be.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp allegedly leaves Donald Trump personal notes.

The brother's public statements follow a wave of media reports and recent books by journalists Maggie Haberman, Jonathan Swan and Michael Wolff detailing Natalie's unique and highly insulated role in the White House. Dubbed Donald's "human printer," Natalie, a former host at the far-right network One America News Network, is known for constantly supplying the president with printed streams of positive media coverage, managing social media feeds and allegedly writing highly adoring personal notes to him.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump allegedly told his staff that Natalie Harp 'was the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids.'