Donald Trump's Young Blonde Aide, 34, Natalie Harp Accused of Having a 'Creepy Obsession' With the President

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Recent scrutiny of the exceedingly close relationship between President Donald Trump and his 34-year-old aide Natalie Harp has included speculation that this oddly intimate bond could destroy his presidency. Recent revelations from journalists and biographers have intensified the public discourse surrounding Harp's role in the White House. According to the explosive book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Harp has left private notes in Trump's personal spaces with lines such as, "You are all that matters to me.”

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Source: MEGA Natalie Harp allegedly leaves personal notes for Donald Trump.

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Author Michael Wolff reported in his book All or Nothing that the Secret Service allegedly flagged the "aggressiveness of her attention" as a potential security concern. Harp, known as the “human printer,” earned this moniker for constantly following Trump with a portable printer to hand-deliver hard copies of positive news and social media comments. Her estranged brother, Preston Harp, publicly blasted the bond, calling their relationship "very unhealthy" and describing her as the octogenarian president's personal "fan club.”

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Social Media Weighs In

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp's brother said her relationship with Donald Trump is 'very unhealthy.'

While talk of "ending his presidency" is speculative online chatter rather than a formal legal or political process, critics and insiders have pointed out specific ways her influence creates political fallout, while others have homed in on the Fatal Attraction element of the relationship. “Natalie Harp may be the one that ends Trump’s presidency. And by ending it, I mean ‘somebody check her freezer.’ Her creepy obsession with the fat f--- is off the charts,” blasted popular X account Canada Hates Trump. “She is in love with the Dear Leader. I think it’s wonderful. She changes his diapers and saves the contents. If that isn’t love, I don’t know what is,” another X commenter snarkily replied.

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Source: MEGA Laura Loomer was once known for being one of the POTUS' biggest fans.

“I can't even imagine her level of trauma, the depths of her damage, that cause her to follow Trump around like a lovesick puppy,” posted another. “I’m hoping for a street fight between her and Laura Loomer,” noted another of Trump’s other fanatically devoted fans. Harp serves as a primary filter for what Trump sees, bypassing standard White House channels and the chief of staff's oversight. Reports indicated she has been a driving force behind some of Trump's most incendiary, since-deleted Truth Social posts, including one depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as primates.

Karoline Leavitt Defended Natalie Harp

Source: MEGA The president has brushed off concerns over Natalie Harp's adoration.