Donald Trump's Blonde Aide Natalie Harp Is 'Fueling His Delusions' as She Pampers Him With 'Endless Praise,' Podcast Host Claims

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President Donald Trump’s White House assistant, 34-year-old Natalie Harp, is "fueling his delusions" by curating a constant stream of flattery and unvetted information from social media, according to claims discussed on “The Daily Beast Podcast." During the podcast broadcast, co-host Hugh Dougherty and guests highlighted allegations that the 34-year-old aide buffers 80-year-old Trump from reality by cherry-picking endless praise from internet platforms. She then reportedly prints this material using a portable printer she carries everywhere, reinforcing his personal grievances and narratives before pushing them back out to the public.

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Source: MEGA Michael Wolff discussed Natalie Harp's alleged 'obsession' with Donald Trump on his podcast.

Dougherty stated that Harp fuels Trump's delusions by providing constant, curated praise, remarking that she "is with him round the clock.” Dougherty further expressed concern over her direct access to Truth Social, questioning, "If a woman of 34 has access to Truth Social and Truth Social is the most important way to communicate for the president, then who's in charge?" Biographer Michael Wolff, whose books All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America and Regime Change detail the inner workings of Trump's orbit, helped bring these revelations to light.

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Source: MEGA Natalie Harp allegedly controls unfiltered news pipeline directly to Donald Trump.

According to explosive reports, Harp bypasses the White House Chief of Staff and communications team and controls an unfiltered news pipeline directly to Trump. Trump reportedly summons Harp to "overrule" senior Cabinet members. He asks her to produce alternative trade or policy data that aligns with his instincts. Harp manages Trump's access to Truth Social. She reportedly encouraged several of his highly controversial late-night posts including a vile, racist one depicting the Obamas as primates.

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'Potential Danger'

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp has reportedly encouraged several of Donald Trump's controversial late-night posts.

Staffers note she stays in Trump's private quarters later into the night than any other aide. She is present even for high-level media interviews and golf outings — as she was on Sunday, June 28, when she was seen carrying a large bag alongside her boss on a rainy golf course. Wolff noted that the Secret Service previously flagged Harp’s "fixation.” They supposedly deemed her a "potential danger" due to the aggressive nature of her attachment.

'Natalie Harp Is One of the Most Loyal, Hardest-Working Aides'

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt defended Natalie Harp.