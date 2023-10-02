'Pout Harder': Mary Trump Mocks Donald Trump's Sad Courtroom Face During Civil Fraud Trial
Mary Trump couldn't help but poke fun at her uncle Donald Trump as he sat in court for his civil fraud trial.
On Monday, October 2, the writer shared a photo on social media that pictured the former president with a sad look on his face as he sat in a NYC courthouse.
"Pout harder," she captioned her photo upload on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
She followed up by encouraging people to sign up for her newsletter since "there’s so much to say about the Donald I know — some of it is too much for Twitter."
Mary, 58, has voiced her stance against her father's brother from the beginning.
"Donald has already been indicted--four times, to be exact. So, let's incarcerate the motherf----- already," she declared the day before the trial. "If you agree the motherf----- should be incarcerated, please sign up for my newsletter. The only person who will regret it is the motherf----- himself."
As OK! reported, the businessman, 77, was accused of inflating his assets and financial statements, and he addressed the scandal in a long Truth Social post the day before the trial began.
"I’m going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation against a corrupt and racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who campaigned on 'getting Trump,' and a Trump Hating Judge who is unfair, unhinged, and vicious in his PURSUIT of me," he told his followers. "He values Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, at 18 Million Dollars, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. His valuations are FRAUDULENT in pursuit of Election Interference, and worse. THIS WHOLE CASE IS A SHAM!!! See you in Court – Monday morning."
"[Judge Arthur] Engoron is working diligently to misrepresent me, and my net worth, which is substantially MORE than is shown on my fully 'disclaimed' Financial Statements," Trump ranted on. "I have not even included my most valuable asset – BRAND! He should resign from the 'Bench' and be sanctioned by the Courts for his abuse of power, and his intentional and criminal interference with the Presidential Election of 2024, of which I am leading all candidates, both Republican & Democrat, by significant margins."
"Likewise, Letitia James should resign for purposeful and criminal Election Interference," he concluded. "She is fully aware that Mar-a-Lago, and other assets, are worth much more than what she is claiming. Both of these Democrat Operatives are a disgrace to New York, and to the United States of America!"
The businessman's eldest kids, Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., will also testify in court over the $250 million suit.