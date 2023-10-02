Donald Trump's Team Sends Birdcage to Opponent Nikki Haley After Ex-Prez Called Her a 'Birdbrain'
Donald Trump is all about playing games!
After the former president, 77, called Nikki Haley, who used to work for him, a "birdbrain" after the second Republican debate, his team sent Haley a surprising present.
On Sunday, October 1, Haley, 51, posted a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing off the new gift. "After a day of campaigning, this is the message waiting for me outside my hotel room… #PrettyPatheticTryAgain #YouJustMadeMyCaseForMe," she captioned the photo of the bird cage, with the card reading: "From: Trump Campaign."
Some people thought Haley was pranking everyone — and she was in on the joke herself. One person wrote, "I'll take - Something that never happened for $1,000, Alex."
"Yeah, that didn't happen. Nikki Smollett," another person said, referring to actor Jussie Smollett who staged a hate crime against himself.
"Sure Jan!" a third person quipped.
Haley was innocent after all, as Marc Caputo said the Trump Campaign shared another photo with The Messenger while taking credit for the stunt.
“Now some people are suggesting we fell for a hoax lol,” he said. “THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE!”
"Some folks are saying this was a hoax, a false flag and/or that Trump’s camp didn’t leave this," he added. "It was the Trump camp."
As OK! previously reported, the businessman skipped out on the second Republican debate and instead spoke in Michigan.
After the spectacle wrapped, he took to Truth Social to call out his rivals.
"MAGA, or I, will never go for Birdbrain Nikki Haley. No loyalty, plenty of lies! 'I will never run against our great President,' she said, 'he has done an outstanding job.' To which I responded, 'How nice of you to say, Nikki,' knowing full well that her words mean nothing. She even came to Mar-a-Lago with her family, 'bearing gifts.' Anyway, Birdbrain doesn’t have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he said about Haley.
A few days earlier, he also called Haley a "birdbrain," in addition to insulting other people who are running in the 2024 election.
"I’m up 56 Points, so the Debates would seem to be a complete waste of time. I’m also up 10 on Crooked Joe! What is the RNC doing? They should be fighting against Election Interference & the Pennsylvania Voter Registration Scam. The Debates should be ENDED, BAD for the Republican Party! I was in Michigan last night with Autoworkers & others. Watched Debate = REPORT CARD: Doug Burgum did a very good job, solid & smart! Sloppy Chris Christie was a DISASTER, A TRUMP DERANGED LUNATIC! Nikki 'Birdbrain' Haley was exposed for her caustic DISLOYALTY & LIES about the Republican Party, and me. Doesn’t have what it takes, NEVER DID! Lyin’ Mike Pence has lost a lot of his energy. Very flat, needs me badly! Actually, quite sad to watch, but he’ll get better. Too much J-6! Tim Scott stepped it up. Wonderful guy. Looking forward to getting his Endorsement! Vivek said I was a great President. Thank you. Good Job! Ron DeSanctimonious had a bad night. He can feel the end is near. Dropping like a rock!" he stated.