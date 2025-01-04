or
Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Says His Marriage to the Pop Star Was Like Taking a 'Crash Course in Hollywood': 'You Have to Be Careful'

Photo of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears and Sam Asgahri married in 2022 and split in 2023.

By:

Jan. 4 2025, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

Sam Asghari learned a lot about life in the public eye during his marriage to Britney Spears.

The Traitors star, 30, recently admitted his short-lived union with the pop star, 43, taught him about the trials and tribulations of being famous in the industry.

britney spears ex sam asghari marriage crash course hollywood
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari was candid about what he learned from his marriage to Britney Spears.

"I’ve learned a lot in the past five or six years being exposed to that (darker) side of Hollywood. And it’s quite a blessing," Asghari, who was married to Spears from 2022 until 2023, said in a recent interview.

"It was a quick crash course in Hollywood and it sort of helped me. I figured it would be a good tool to actually help me in the Traitors game as well," he said of his upcoming appearance on the hit Peacock competition series. "You have to be careful in every industry. Not just in Hollywood. You have to always be careful and protect yourself and protect the people that you love."

britney spears ex sam asghari marriage crash course hollywood
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari called his time with Britney Spears a 'crash course in Hollywood.'

The hunk was by the "Toxic" singer's side as she fought for and won her freedom from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021. "I think it’s the bare minimum you can do as a partner, to be a backbone to someone and to be their biggest supporter, biggest cheerleader, the biggest…the biggest everything," he said of being with Spears at that time.

"I just wish her the best," Asghari, who began dating the Crossroads actress in 2016, added. "I think that the number one factor of a partner is to be there for one another, no matter what. There’s never ever a need to take advantage of anybody."

Sam Asghari

britney spears ex sam asghari marriage crash course hollywood
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari said he wishes Britney Spears 'the best.'

"We all go through this life and we go through different chapters and you meet people along the way and they are a big part of your life. You’re just always thankful for every moment that you spent with people in the past," he explained.

As OK! previously reported, Spears was allegedly surprised her marriage to the actor didn't go the distance after he asked for a divorce in August 2023. "Britney may claim she’s happier without Sam — but he dumped her, so her ego is still horribly bruised," a source claimed. "She was totally blindsided when he filed those papers and packed his bags, though nobody else was very surprised."

britney spears ex sam asghari marriage crash course hollywood
Source: MEGA

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears began dating in 2016.

Per the source, the blonde beauty allegedly feels like "he played her for a fool" and "used her fame and connections to get himself ahead in Hollywood."

Page Six conducted the interview with Asghari.

