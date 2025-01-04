Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Says His Marriage to the Pop Star Was Like Taking a 'Crash Course in Hollywood': 'You Have to Be Careful'

"I’ve learned a lot in the past five or six years being exposed to that (darker) side of Hollywood. And it’s quite a blessing," Asghari, who was married to Spears from 2022 until 2023, said in a recent interview.

"It was a quick crash course in Hollywood and it sort of helped me. I figured it would be a good tool to actually help me in the Traitors game as well," he said of his upcoming appearance on the hit Peacock competition series. "You have to be careful in every industry. Not just in Hollywood. You have to always be careful and protect yourself and protect the people that you love."