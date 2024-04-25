OK Magazine
Donna Kelce Plans to Ask Taylor Swift Which Songs on 'The Tortured Poets Department' Are About Son Travis Kelce: 'I Know There's a Few'

donna kelce
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 25 2024, Published 12:22 p.m. ET

Will Taylor Swift spill the tea to Donna Kelce?

On Wednesday, April 24, while at the QVC Women’s Summit in Las Vegas, the mother of Travis Kelce confessed she's curious to know which songs on the pop star’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, are about her son.

taylor travis
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce would spend time together watching Travis Kelce's games.

“I know there’s a few that some people think are about Travis but we’ll just see,” the 71-year-old mother-of-two confessed. “You know, I’ll have to ask her when I see her.”

As OK! previously reported, the NFL star and the “Cruel Summer” singer debuted their relationship in September 2023 when Taylor attended one of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s game.

Since then, the couple have been inseparable, from traveling around the world for Taylor’s concerts to attending Coachella together.

taylor trav
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce debuted their relationship in September 2023.

The songstress recently made headlines for the April 19 drop of The Tortured Poets Department, as fans have extensively wondered who the songs on the album are about.

Just hours after the record was released, Swifties already seemed to indicate how the tracks "The Alchemy" and “So High School” are about Travis.

“The Alchemy” seems to obviously reference the athlete, as it repeatedly references football in the lyrics.

"So when I touch down/ Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team/ Ditch the clowns, get the crown/ Baby I'm the one to beat," Taylor sang.

taylor travis
Source: MEGA

Donna Kelce is rumored to be traveling to Europe this spring to see Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

“Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me,” she continued, seemingly alluding to when she was photographed hugging Travis on the field after his Super Bowl win.

She additionally says, "I circled you on a map," potentially referencing how she put the football star “on the map."

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
tay trav after party
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift attended the 2024 Super Bowl after-party with Travis Kelce.

Taylor even appears to discuss how Travis came after "those blokes warm the benches," potentially taking a jab at her British exes, including Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy.

Along with "The Alchemy," many speculated “So High School” was also about Travis.

Source: OK!
"You know how to ball, I know Aristotle, brand new, full throttle / Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto / It's true, swear, scouts honor / You knew what you wanted, and, boy, you got her," she sang.

Another line also seemed to reference a 2016 game of "Kiss, Marry, Kill" that Travis played in a video. He chose to marry Katy Perry, kill Ariana Grande and kiss Taylor. "Are you gonna marry, kiss or kill me? Kill me. It's just a game, but really, really, I'm betting on all three for us two," Swift wrote.

Us Weekly interviewed Donna.

