Machine Gun Kelly Refuses to Say Anything 'Mean' About Pal Taylor Swift: 'She's a Saint'
Machine Gun Kelly can’t say a bad word about Taylor Swift!
While on the new episode of Hot Ones Versus alongside rapper Trippie Redd, the musician was asked questions about the pop star and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, while eating spicy wings.
Redd, 24, began the conversation by bringing up how MGK, 34, offered to hand over $1 million if his athletic pal left the Kansas City Chiefs and joined the Cleveland Browns. The singer made the shocking comment while on the “New Heights” podcast with the NFL star and his brother, Jason Kelce, back in November.
The “Miss the Rage” songwriter then taunted MGK, saying, “Burn that bridge by saying three mean things about Taylor Swift.”
“Ladies and gentlemen, you have got to be out of your motherf------ mind if you think I want any smoke with that fanbase,” he replied, referencing Taylor’s die-hard supporters, called the Swifties.
“Also, Taylor is a saint and very nice to me, and Travis is my bro,” he gushed of the couple, whom he was seen with at the 2024 Super Bowl after-party.
“Kiss her feet while you’re at it,” Trippie joked, as Kelly added, “She’s very, very nice!”
MGK then clarified he would give Travis "$1 million spending money" because he's "not the NFL."
As OK! previously reported, the Super Bowl photo of MGK, his girlfriend, Megan Fox, Taylor and Travis not only went viral for the shocking combo of celebs, but also because many people claimed the Transformers icon looked different.
"There's no way that's Megan Fox..." one user declared of the snap, as another claimed, "Megan Fox had natural beauty — she went around Kim Kardashian and now look… smh."
- Back On? Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates 34th Birthday With Megan Fox After Actress Confirmed Pair Ended Their Engagement: Photos
- Megan Fox Hints She's Still With Machine Gun Kelly Despite Telling Women to Stop 'Wasting Energy on Boys'
- Machine Gun Kelly Admits He's Smoking Again Amid Turbulent Megan Fox Romance: 'Life's Been Weird Lately'
"I did not recognize Megan Fox," a third person confessed, as a fourth wondered, "Where Megan Fox at?"
In response to the comments, Megan clapped back at the haters in her own Instagram post.
“Oh my god guys look how different I… dont look at all,” she began. “Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll. When in REALITY I look like one of those super expensive silicone real s-- dolls you can only get in Japan 💁🏻♀️.”
Fans then continued to bash the actress for her reaction.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I guess fillers finally got to the brain,” one user penned, while another noted, “Girl you had one opportunity to write a good post about this iconic pic and you write THIS? 😂😂😂.”
“People have been saying you look different for like the past two years because… you look different 🤷🏻♀️it wasn’t just this photo,” a third person shared.