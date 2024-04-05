Dorinda Medley Gives Her Take on What It Would Be Like to Film With New 'RHONY' Cast: 'The More the Merrier'
Nobody knows how to manage messy situations quite like Dorinda Medley.
The Real Housewives of New York City alum has been making it nice since she first burst onto the Bravo scene in 2015. Now, she's letting the world in on how she's been able to keep her infamous Massachusetts mansion, Blue Stone Manor, clean with the help of Clorox — all while hosting numerous of her fellow Housewives.
Medley chats exclusively with OK! about the possibility of the RHONY OGs filming with the new cast, which Bravo star has left the biggest mess at her house and how she prepares to host celebrity guests.
"It's a different time, but the great thing is we will always be iconic," she says about her fellow legacy cast members, whom she recently worked with on a special edition of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.
"I think it'd be great to have as many people as possible," Medley notes of possibly doing another season. "I'm truly the believer of the more the merrier. At one point the public suggested that we film with the new girls. I don't know if that would be a natural fit or not."
"But really, the more the merrier. I can't think of a New York housewife that didn't bring a little something to the table," the Bravo star says. "Everybody adds an ingredient to the cake. It isn't just one ingredient — and that's what makes the cast amazing."
While nothing has been confirmed about mixing the casts, Medley has been focused on getting her beloved home ready for the spring. As far as who her messiest guest has been, she lovingly spilled the tea about one of her longtime costars.
"I would say it was probably Sonja [Morgan]. We love Sonja. She does it with harmless intent," the reality star admits with a laugh.
But fear not, because Medley now has help from Clorox to continue being the hostess with the mostess. "This is a beautiful partnership that I have because it really is a natural fit for me," she notes.
"If I see something in the refrigerator that spilled — a little jam, a little, egg, chicken, juice, etc. — instead of leaving it all weekend and turning it into a huge project, it's great when you could just take a wipe, wipe it down and throw it away," she says.
"It's a changed world now. We think about this all the time," she notes of life post-pandemic. "That's important to us now. We don't want salmonella or viruses or bacteria lingering around because we're much more aware of that now and forevermore."