Dorinda Medley Gives Her Take on What It Would Be Like to Film With New 'RHONY' Cast: 'The More the Merrier'

Medley chats exclusively with OK! about the possibility of the RHONY OGs filming with the new cast, which Bravo star has left the biggest mess at her house and how she prepares to host celebrity guests.

"It's a different time, but the great thing is we will always be iconic," she says about her fellow legacy cast members, whom she recently worked with on a special edition of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

"I think it'd be great to have as many people as possible," Medley notes of possibly doing another season. "I'm truly the believer of the more the merrier. At one point the public suggested that we film with the new girls. I don't know if that would be a natural fit or not."