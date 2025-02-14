or
Dorit Kemsley 'Finds It Intrusive and Irritating' That Kyle Richards 'Continues to Text and Talk' to Ex-Husband PK: 'She’s Confronted' Her

Dorit Kemsley reportedly finds it 'intrusive and irritating' Kyle Richards 'continues to text and talk' to PK Kemsley.

Feb. 14 2025

Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards have been at war all season long on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and, according to an insider, Kemsley is still angry at her costar.

A source dished Kemsley is still angry at Richards for continuing to communicate with her estranged husband, PK.

“Dorit doesn’t think Kyle’s after him or anything,” they shared, “it’s more the principle of the thing. Dorit finds it intrusive and irritating that Kyle continues to text and talk to PK, asking him how he’s doing and offering advice.”

A lot of their drama revolves around Dorit not wanting Kyle to talk to PK. On the show, Kathy Hilton's sister insisted she and PK were just exchanging memes via text, but one message had everyone talking.

“I know you have a lot of friends, but I am one, and here when you need me,” the message in question read. “I’ve never repeated anything you've shared with me and never would. Will keep sending memes and won't forget laughing emojis.”

When confronted about the text — especially the part where she said she’s “never repeated anything” — Kyle insisted she meant to production and didn’t mean she would keep things from Dorit.

The source went on to note the feud with Kyle is making Dorit’s relationship with PK even worse.

“As of now, Dorit and PK are still separated and barely on speaking terms, and this isn’t helping, if you ask Dorit,” the insider added. “She’s confronted Kyle with the warning, mind your business or else.” Still, Kyle isn't ready to let go of her bond with PK just yet. “Kyle doesn’t think she should drop PK as a friend just because of their marital problems,” they concluded, “and in her defense, she’s just being a good friend, but it’s got the gals taking sides and it’s causing major drama behind the scenes.”

Although Dorit and PK are separated, she revealed on the February 11 episode of RHOBH they were communicating with one another.

“I picked up the phone, and we start talking like we’re friends,” she said. “I’m talking to him, and there is the father of my children. The man that I believed no longer existed.”

Regardless, she clarified on the show this was “not a reconciliation” by any means.

