Kyle Richards 'Sick of Being Called the Bad Guy' as She Wants to Be the 'Sympathetic Character' on 'RHOBH'
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards spent a good chunk of Season 14 fighting with former friend Dorit Kemsley — and, now, an insider dished on one of the reasons Richards may be upset with the blonde beauty.
“Having known Kyle for years, it’s definitely possible she’s upset with Dorit for stealing her thunder on the screen,” a source told OK!.
The insider shared Richards likely believed the entire season would revolve around her storyline due to her separation from Mauricio Umansky and then “pictures of him kissing other women” surfacing.
“When Dorit announced she was separating from her husband,” they continued, “she obviously would have to share screen time with the two storylines.”
Richards has had her share of drama through the years not related to Umansky, having had on-screen fights with her sisters. Due to those incidents, the source revealed Richards is “sick of being called the bad guy” and was hopeful her split with Umansky playing out on RHOBH would make her a more “sympathetic character.” “Now it’s as if Dorit is ‘stepping on her toes’ by getting separated herself,” they added. “Everyone should be feeling sorry for Kyle and now Dorit’s going through it as well.”
The source close to the Halloween star explained this likely “doesn’t sit well” with Richards, as there are now two “sympathetic characters.” “So it’s likely she’s angry about that,” they surmised.
While the aunt of heiress Paris Hilton may have some alleged animosity, an insider recently shared with OK! the cast is frustrated with Richards.
“The women are truly sick of her always acting like the queen bee and not being completely transparent,” they explained. “Some of them definitely are attempting to take her down this season, however, she’s a producer on the show. Due to her role as a producer, the story always tends to go her way and she tends to typically get what she wants, regardless of that being unfair to any other cast members on the show.”
They further noted Richards “had her share of stuff in the closet for years” but due to her “being the producer” many things tend to “get buried or swayed.”
Richards and Umansky were married for 27 years before announcing their separation in July 2023.
The reality starlet was open about the end of her union with Umansky during Season 13 of the hit Bravo series, noting "there were “things that happened” that made her “lose” her trust.
"There's these things that I've been needing and wanting more for my marriage that I just can't get,” she added at the time. “There's literally nothing to do with anybody else. This is really just about Mo and me. It's not about our family, it's not about external family, it's not about another person on his side or my side. This is just about Mo and me."