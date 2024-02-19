Dorit Kemsley Shocks Fans With Her 'Gorgeous' Look at 2024 People's Choice Awards: Photos
Dorit Kemsley fans were blown away by her look at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 47, stepped out on the red carpet at the Sunday, February 18, ceremony in a long dark purple body-hugging dress with her long blonde locks flowing as she made her way past photographers.
"Dorit look the best here…the rest are flops!!! #RHOBH," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user penned below snaps of Kemsley at the star-studded event.
"She looks best when she is simple, natural look. Best dressed of her other cast members, when most times I don't like her looks," a second shocked social media user chimed in, comparing her to the rest of her cast members.
"Simple but absolutely gorgeous. The purple is beautiful and she wears it well!" a third person added.
"Best dressed I fear," a fourth gushed over the gown.
"SHE LOOKS SO PRETTTY," a fifth person said of the fashion designer.
Kemsley's looks haven't been the only shocking thing about her life lately as she and her husband, Paul Kemsley, have been open about the recent struggles in their marriage.
"PK and I, we have had our struggles and we have worked through them, and we've been through a lot," the mother-of-two explained during a recent episode of the RHOBH after -show.
"And we can, as a married couple, have our moments that are really great and moments that we're working through something, and I think that most married people are going to face challenges. I think that PK and I are good, we're going to be good, we're going to be great," she continued. "We will be the ones to say, 'Listen, we've decided to part ways.'"
When questioned about the possibility of divorce, Dorit added, "We didn't get there in the past, we're not there now, and I'd like to believe we won't get there."
"But I can tell you that there is no catastrophic event, no one has done something," the blonde beauty said of her issues with the music manager, 56.
“This is working through things that you, I think, like I said, I think it would be very normal for couples who have experienced something like we had. And the love is not lost, the passion's not lost, the will to be together is not lost. I love PK very much [and] PK loves me," Dorit concluded. "There's a lot of love there, there's two beautiful children."