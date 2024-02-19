Dorit Kemsley Shocks Fans With Her 'Gorgeous' Look at 2024 People's Choice Awards: Photos

"PK and I, we have had our struggles and we have worked through them, and we've been through a lot," the mother-of-two explained during a recent episode of the RHOBH after -show.

"And we can, as a married couple, have our moments that are really great and moments that we're working through something, and I think that most married people are going to face challenges. I think that PK and I are good, we're going to be good, we're going to be great," she continued. "We will be the ones to say, 'Listen, we've decided to part ways.'"

When questioned about the possibility of divorce, Dorit added, "We didn't get there in the past, we're not there now, and I'd like to believe we won't get there."