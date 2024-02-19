Kyle Richards Shows Off Killer Body Alongside Sister Kathy Hilton at the 2024 People's Choice Awards Amid Separation Drama: Photos
Kyle Richards showed off her revenge body at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.
On Sunday, February 18, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, hit the red carpet at the star-studded ceremony in a body-hugging metallic green mini dress which perfectly highlighted off her toned physique.
Richards spent time with her older sister Kathy Hilton, whom she's gotten closer with after separating from her longtime husband, Mauricio Umansky, last year.
When Paige DeSorbo asked the Halloween actress on the red carpet if she planned to match her green outfit with the decor, she explained, "I did not know. It is my favorite color though. But it is a backup outfit because there was a wardrobe malfunction with the first."
When the Summer House alum questioned Richards and Hilton on whether or not they tell each other what they're wearing, the 64-year-old admitted, "No! We both figured it out last second."
"That's exactly how we are," the former boutique owner chimed in. "We don't plan things very well."
One thing Richards did not plan on was ending her romance with the Buying Beverly Hills star, 53, after nearly three decades of marriage.
"I feel happy, but I'm also still struggling because it's all new to me. I've been married my whole life," the Bravo star said of her split from Umansky in a 2023 interview. "We still live in the same house and we spent [the holidays] together. I have no idea how long we'll be like that, but we are trying to be as normal as possible in a very un-normal situation."
"We love each other. We go to therapy. We both want to see each other happy. I don't know what the future looks like. That's the hardest part because the unknown is scary," she added.
As OK! previously reported, Richards has been extremely candid about the hardships in her life during the current season of RHOBH.
"So often it's like, something will bother one of us and it's like we'd just rather be peaceful and just not deal," she said in a recent episode of the reality series. "I am more the one that will say 'this upsets me' and I have that fiery side where he's more like just wants to be peaceful all the time, but that's not always a good thing. I almost feel like he thinks 'give Kyle some time and she'll get over it and she'll be fine,' but I'm telling him … it's a lot more than that."
E! News conducted the interview with Hilton and Richards.