Kyle Richards Feels 'Terribly' About Dorit and Paul Kemsley’s Shocking Separation
Kyle Richards is giving her candid reaction to Dorit and Paul Kemsley's separation.
Despite her big fallout with the fashion designer, 47, during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion, the Halloween actress, 55, admitted she empathized with Dorit over her heartbreak since she went through the same thing after the demise of her marriage to Mauricio Umansky last year.
"I feel bad for them," Kyle said during an Amazon Live on Tuesday, May 14, regarding the end of Dorit and the music manager's romance. "Going through that is difficult enough without everybody wanting to know all the details. I feel terribly for them."
On Thursday, May 9, the Beverly Beach by Dorit founder took to her Instagram to announce she and Paul, 56, were taking time apart after nine years of marriage. "We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," she wrote in the update.
"To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children, we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children," concluded the mother-of-two, who shares Jagger Kemsley, 10, and Phoenix Kemsley, 8, with the businessman.
The support from her former bestie has come at an opportune time, as both Kyle and Dorit have begun filming for the new season of the Bravo series after the two went through a rough patch in their friendship.
During the reunion special for the lastest installment of the series, Dorit shared a text exchange between herself and the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum about why the actress was keeping her separation from Umansky hush-hush. "I did not know at that time that she read my text message, and that was private, and I was really shocked by that," Kyle said in an interview after the drama.
"She’s someone who I care about and her family. It’s going to take me a minute [to forgive her]," Kyle explained of the betrayal. "Honestly, I was really surprised by that."
The former child star emphasized how deeply she was hurt by the fashion maven and how it affected their friendship. "In all the years of doing this show — 14 years there now — I’ve never, ever shared anything that’s been said to me off camera or a text that’s off camera, private," she continued. "I’m not someone who likes to hold onto any anger or negativity but I do need a minute."