Kyle Richards Feels 'Terribly' About Dorit and Paul Kemsley’s Shocking Separation

"I feel bad for them," Kyle said during an Amazon Live on Tuesday, May 14, regarding the end of Dorit and the music manager's romance. "Going through that is difficult enough without everybody wanting to know all the details. I feel terribly for them."

On Thursday, May 9, the Beverly Beach by Dorit founder took to her Instagram to announce she and Paul, 56, were taking time apart after nine years of marriage. "We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," she wrote in the update.