Andy Cohen Thinks Rumors of Dorit and Paul Kemsley's Separation Being a Publicity Stunt Are 'Ridiculous': 'I Was Sad for Them'
Andy Cohen was shocked by Dorit and Paul Kemsley's separation.
A week after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple announced they were taking time apart following nine years of marriage, the Watch What Happens Live host, 55, revealed how badly he felt about the demise of their romance and how wild it was that people thought the split was a publicity stunt.
"I was sad for them," Andy said. "They were just one of those couples that seemed very much in love, they got each other."
When the Bravo boss was asked whether the breakup was real, he added, "I think that's ridiculous. I think that's a terrible thing to accuse someone of."
On Thursday, May 9, the fashion designer, 47, took to Instagram to announce the heartbreaking update. "We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage," she penned.
"We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," Dorit explained. "To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children."
While the executive producer showed his love for the Kemsleys, former pal and costar Lisa Rinna seemed to shade Dorit and Kyle Richards' recent splits from their longtime husbands.
The soap opera star, 60, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 15, to share a photo of herself and her husband, Harry Hamlin, alongside the caption, "Oh, look who’s still together."
In a surprise show of support, the Halloween actress, 55, who had a falling out with Dorit at the Season 13 reunion, also empathized with her former best friend after her separation from Mauricio Umansky.
"I feel bad for them," Kyle said during an Amazon Live on Tuesday, May 14. "Going through that is difficult enough without everybody wanting to know all the details. I feel terribly for them."
The fashion maven and the music manager, 56, tied the knot in 2015 and share Jagger Kemsley, 10, and Phoenix Kemsley, 8.
Despite pulling the plug on their union, the estranged couple were seen dining out together in Los Angeles, Calif., allegedly on the same day they broke the news to the world.
E! News conducted the interview with Cohen.