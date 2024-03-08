OK Magazine
Dorit Kemsley Gushes Over Husband Paul 'PK' on Anniversary After Their Marriage Woes Were Exposed

By:

Mar. 8 2024, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

Dorit Kemsley expresssed deep gratitude for Paul "PK" Kemsley.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 47, took to Instagram on Thursday, March 7, to celebrate her ninth wedding anniversary with her husband, 56, after revealing the two hit a rough patch in their relationship last year.

Dorit Kemsley paid tribute to Paul 'PK' Kemsley for their anniversary.

"Happy anniversary baby. I love you ♥️," Kemsley penned alongside a slew of romantic snaps of herself and Paul over the years.

The music manager also shared a video tribute to his wife on the platform, writing, "I'm here, I see you, I love you, happy 9th anniversary, and thank you ❤️."

Dorit Kemsley and Paul 'PK' Kemsley celebrated their ninth anniversary.

The sweet messages to each other comes as Dorit opened up about how she and Paul went through a very difficult time in their union during the second part of the RHOBH Season 13 reunion.

"After we wrapped [filming], things got progressively worse," the fashion designer told Andy Cohen and her cast mates about her marriage troubles. "And him and I were at probably an all-time bad."

Dorit Kemsley opened up about the issues in her marriage to Paul 'PK' Kemsley.

"PK was drinking a lot and he's a drinker," Dorit explained. "I just think that it's very difficult to have clear-headed conversations when he's drinking so much, so he gave up drinking." The reality star then confirmed the businessman has now been "49 days" sober.

When the Watch What Happens Live host, 55, asked how the couple is feeling these days, Dorit confirmed they were "working through things," but Paul is "doing better than ever."

Dorit Kemsley addressed rumors about her marriage last year.

"That was a very pivotal moment, so things are — knock on wood — as good as they can possibly be," she added.

Rumors have run rampant over the past year about the Bravo stars' romance after Paul was seen out without his wedding ring. As OK! previously reported, Dorit addressed the speculation in a statement shared on social media.

"We remain committed to working through these issues as a united couple for our family" the style maven wrote. "We have not separated nor are we planning to do so. Rather, we are focused on healing, making changes and doing the things that many couples have to do at some point in their marriage."

"We would be grateful for everyone's understanding. We are doing what we can to focus on the best interests of our family, as opposed to spending our time contending with rumors and hearsay that are not true," the pair added before signing off, "Love, Dorit and PK."

