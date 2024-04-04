Former 'Double Dare' Nickelodeon Host Marc Summers Walked Out of 'Quiet on Set' Documentary Over 'Bait and Switch' Interview
Nickelodeon personality Marc Summers, 72, walked out of his interview in the Quiet on Set documentary series that delves into alleged inappropriate behavior within the entertainment industry.
The incident unfolded when Summers, known for his role as the host of Double Dare, was approached to appear on the program but was unaware of the sensitive nature of its content.
During an interview on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, Summers disclosed that he was initially unaware of the focus of the documentary.
"They asked me what I thought of Nick, and the first 10 to 12 seconds, from what I understand, in this documentary is me saying all these wonderful things."
Upon discovering the nature of the series, he made the decision to walk out, expressing his dismay at being associated with the project.
"I left. So I got a phone call about six weeks ago saying you’re totally out of the show," he said. "And I went, ‘Great.’ Then they called me about four weeks ago and said, ‘Well, you’re in it, but you’re only in the first part of it because you talked about the positive stuff of Nickelodeon."
The documentary, which investigates the alleged misconduct of individuals such as Dan Schneider, includes disturbing scenes from Schneider's series, Victorious and Sam & Cat.
Schneider, once hailed as "Nickelodeon's golden boy," addressed the controversy, and acknowledged the challenge of watching the program unfold over the past two nights.
It was recently confirmed actor Drake Bell, known for his roles in The Amanda Show and Drake & Josh, will feature in a new episode of Quiet On Set, shedding more light on his experiences with abuse.
Bell disclosed for the first time on an earlier episode of the show that he was the minor who accused acting coach Brian Peck of sexual abuse.
Peck, who served time in prison for his actions, will also be highlighted in the episode, along with additional interviews with former All That stars.
Bell was only 15 when he woke up while in Peck's living room and found the convicted s-- offender sexually assaulting him.
"I froze and was in complete shock. I had no idea what to do or how to react," he recalled. "It just got worse and worse and worse and … worse, and I was just trapped and I had no way out."
Bell did not report it to the police and only the mother of his then-girlfriend knew about the situation. He finally told his mother about it when Peck tried to get himself cast on Drake & Josh.