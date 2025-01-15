'Disgraceful': Kamala Harris Ridiculed for Telling Los Angeles Fire Victims to 'Be Patient' in 'Word Salad' Briefing
Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked after giving what was dubbed a "word salad" statement when sharing advice with the Los Angeles wildfire victims during a recent White House briefing.
Many people, including celebrities, have lost their homes in the Pacific Palisades area as wildfires continue to rage there and elsewhere in Los Angeles County, burning more than 27,000 acres, destroying over 10,000 structures and killing at least 25 people.
In her wordy message to Californians eager to get back home, Harris said: "It's critically important that, to the extent you can find anything that gives you an ability to be patient in this extremely dangerous and unprecedented crisis, that you do."
Several critics took to social media to criticize the VP for her "disingenuous" and "unsympathetic" comments toward the victims of the deadly wildfire.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of Harris' statement and wrote: "So basically, these victims should be unburdened by what has been... pathetic excuse for leadership."
Another X user commented: "I sometimes feel like there is something wrong with me when I can't understand what the h--- she's saying then I go to the comments sections and see it's not just me lol."
A third person shared: "The [word] salad will be expired on Jan 19."
During the briefing, Harris reiterated: "Lots of people who still have a home who are under evacuation order, I know you want to get back home, but this is a time to be patient," she said. "There is still so much work that firefighters, police officers, FEMA, and others are doing that is about search and rescue. The work that still needs to be done to ensure the safety around utility lines — this work is still very much in progress."
Media Research Center President Brent Bozell released a statement following the White House meeting: "It's terrifying to think how Kamala would have treated the American people if this is how she treats her home state supporters."
The Federalist's senior legal correspondent Margot Cleveland also mocked Harris's words: "Those of you fleeing the fire, the most critical thing for you to pack is your patience."
President Biden announced that victims of the California wildfires would be eligible for a $770 one-time payment meant to be used on essential items like water, prescriptions and paying for temporary shelter.
As OK! previously reported, since the fires broke out last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and other local officials have faced backlash over their lack of preparation and response to the ongoing wildfire.
Several high-profile voices, such as actor Mel Gibson and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, called for Californians to seek new leadership after the mishandling of the disaster.