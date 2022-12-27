Dr. Drew Comically Admits Mel B Was 'Traumatized By All The White Penises' On 'Special Forces' Survival Show
Dr. Drew Pinsky's "starstruck" views of Melanie "Mel B" Brown quickly diminished after she broke the ice with a hilarious confession.
“I was a little nervous around Mel,” the Loveline star admitted of his initial interactions with the Spice Girls singer during their time as a participant on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
“The first day when we were in the car on our way to a challenge with her, we had to go take a pee and then she started complaining about how she was traumatized by all these white penises,” Pinsky explained, as he could barely hold back his laughter.
“And that was the end of my nervousness around Mel!” he revealed in an interview with a news outlet, published Tuesday, December 27.
The exciting survival series consists of 16 total celebrities who ventured out to the deserts of Jordan to compete side by side in dehumanizing conditions of extremely high temperatures — all while there's hardly any privacy.
Other participants included well-known stars Jamie Lynn Spears, Beverley Mitchell, Hannah Brown, Gus Kenworthy, Remi Adeleke and more.
In the interview, Pinsky pushed his first impressions of Mel B to the back burner and began to share his thoughts on the making of the reality competition show.
“I think Fox was scared that by day one, everyone would just bail out," the talk show star confessed. "Because it’s that intense, but it forces you to grow — and I think every one of us grew and are grateful for that part of the show. I know I feel like a different person after it and I’m so glad I did it.”
“The mental part was no issue because I had been there and done that in my residency,” Pinsky added in regard to the challenging obtainment of his doctorate in medicine.
“It was the physical stuff that was tougher for me, but I definitely came out of this thing stronger. I’m pretty proud of myself. I’m proud of the whole cast," the Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew alum concluded.
Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 4, at 8.pm. ET on Fox.
