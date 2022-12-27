From Jessica Simpson To Wendy Williams: Celebrities Who Sparked Concern In 2022

What was supposed to be a cute interior design ad for Pottery Barn transformed into a social media nightmare for pop star Jessica Simpson, as the star’s appearance and speaking voice garnered flack from fans online.

"Hi, I'm Jessica Simpson and welcome to my daughter Birdie's room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids and a little bit of me," she explained in the clip, first shared last November. "I was really drawn to the geometric prints and color scheme. This really to me is Birdie's personality. Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson."

Despite the video’s wholesome content, it seems some fans gleaned a different message from Simpson’s spot, flocking to the comments to criticize the singer’s face, voice and body.

"Wtf happened to her face. She can barely speak. Shame," mused one fan.

"Something is wrong here,” added another.

JESSICA SIMPSON'S FANS CONCERNED AS THEY BELIEVE SINGER 'CAN BARELY SPEAK' IN LATEST VIDEO: 'SOMETHING IS WRONG HERE'

Amid the backlash, the “Public Affair” songstress headed to social media where she got candid about how she was coping with the backlash.

"The most important thing I have learned through the last 5 [years] without alcohol being a guard for escapism, is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it," Simpson wrote, in part, in a message shared with her 6.1 million followers.

"I am capable of pretty much anything I care enough about to put my mind to," she continued. "I am present. I am deeply inspired. I am determined. I am honest. I care about other people."