Dr. Drew Suspects Tiger Woods Is in Denial About Addiction Issues: 'Extra Difficult Situation'

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Dr. Drew Pinsky is weighing in on Tiger Woods’ latest legal trouble. In a recent interview, the media personality suggested the golf legend may be struggling with deeper issues tied to substance use following his DUI arrest.

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Source: MEGA Dr. Drew spoke about Tiger Woods’ arrest in a new interview.

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“He is in an extra difficult situation of chronic pain and addiction,” Pinsky explained. “He's not either or, he is both, and he needs expertise on managing both.”

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According to Pinsky, Woods may have “lost sight” of what was happening to him due to drug use, raising concerns about how his condition has been handled medically. He also questioned the healthcare approach surrounding Woods’ treatment, asking why doctors may still be prescribing medications that could be doing more harm than good. Pinsky suggested that the athlete may need to stop all his prescriptions to understand his condition fully.

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Source: MEGA Dr. Drew believes Tiger Woods needs 'sympathy.'

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During the conversation, TMZ correspondents pressed the medical expert further, asking, “Does jail do a person like Tiger Woods good or not? I mean, does that help or not?” Pinsky made it clear he believes compassion should come first. “Tiger Woods needs sympathy, concern, prayers, not adjudication and punishment,” he said.

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“I'm just telling you that to my eye, I don't know exactly what he has tried, but he has not gotten proper care, and he's been ill-served. That's our fault, not his fault,” he added, pointing to medical professionals.

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Source: MEGA Tiger Woods was arrested after a car crash in Florida.

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Still, the TV personality emphasized that Woods deserves another shot — especially when it comes to receiving the “proper care” he may need. However, he noted that if the golfer continues to run into legal trouble after getting help, that would be “enough.” The comments come after Woods’ March 27 arrest in Jupiter Island, Fla., where he was charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test following a serious crash.

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"Just before 2 p.m. today the Jupiter Island Police Department received a call about a rollover crash about two and a half miles from where we are," Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said during a press conference. "The Jupiter Island Police Department responded out there and found a pickup truck pulling a pressure cleaner trailer and a Land Rover which was rolled over on the driver’s door."

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Source: MEGA Tiger Woods declined to provide urine samples to authorities.

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"The investigation started and initially right off the top, it did appear that the driver of the Land Rover might be impaired," Budensiek continued.