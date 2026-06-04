Dr. Oz Gives Absurd Reason for Donald Trump's Multiple Cognitive Tests Amid Dementia Concerns: 'He Likes the Results'
June 4 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
Dr. Mehmet Oz said that President Donald Trump frequently goes back for medical checkups because "he likes the results." During a White House press briefing, Dr. Oz addressed questions regarding why Trump had undergone four medical checkups in just over a year.
Dr. Oz, who serves as the Administrator of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, explained Trump's frequent visits by saying, "He aces the test every single day, and I do actually believe that he is curious to make sure everything is going in the right direction."
A reporter pressed Dr. Oz on why the 79-year-old POTUS continues to have frequent exams if he is already in "such perfect health."
“I think because he likes the results,” Oz said.
“He does really well," he continued. "He aces the tests every single day, and I do actually believe that he is curious to make sure everything is going in the right direction. He’s a very meticulous person in so many ways that are often underappreciated.”
While Dr. Oz framed the overall checkups as a product of Trump being a "spectacular" and "meticulous" person, Trump himself simultaneously posted on Truth Social, bragging that he scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on a cognitive test. Trump cited the score as a sign of "extreme intelligence.
“But for him to want to know all the numbers and keep on top of him, it’s the same reason he calls people at odd hours because something’s on his mind. He wants to deal with it,” Oz said.
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The explanation sparked immediate ridicule and satire across political commentary.
“That shows just how unfit he is for office if this is how he thinks. "Let's keep going to the doctor because I do so well on his tests". That's what a child or a dementia patient says,” said former Texas congressional candidate Russell Foster.
“Somebody should get Trump‘s huge, nasty-looking hemorrhoid checked. People will confuse it with a former TV doctor,” quipped another commenter about Oz, who got his start on the short-lived Discovery Health Channel show, Second Opinion with Dr. Oz, before being invited by talk show titan Oprah Winfrey to be the resident health expert on her eponymous show.
“I will never forgive Oprah for touting this incompetent a--hole,” said another.
Medical experts and critics pointed out that taking multiple cognitive tests isn’t the flex the POTUS and his loyalists think it is.
Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner criticized the president's repeated test-taking, noting: "It's a dementia screening tool, not an IQ test, so a score of 26 or higher represents normal cognitive performance, not extreme intelligence."
Dr. Vin Gupta, a senior medical analyst for MS NOW, has consistently criticized Trump's reliance on cognitive tests like the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), stating they are basic dementia screenings rather than measures of intelligence or executive function, arguing that constantly bragging about "acing" cognitive exams is "performative and nonsensical."