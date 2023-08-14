Dr. Terry and Heather Dubrow Reveal Why They Came Forward With the Plastic Surgeon's Near Stroke: 'It's More Common Than You May Think'

The plastic surgeon and The Real Housewives of Orange County star chat exclusively with OK! about the terrifying moment Heather knew something was wrong with her husband, why they came forward with their harrowing story, and what others can do to be cautious of possible stroke symptoms.

"I just felt that I had some food in my mouth," Terry recalls how he felt when Heather noticed he began slurring his speech. "It was so delicious. It was my favorite restaurant. It was the restaurant where I met Heather, where we had all of our anniversaries. Which, by the way, is a very public place."