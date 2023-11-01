Dr. Wendy Osefo Teases 'Explosive' Season of 'RHOP' and 'Full Circle' Moment With Nicki Minaj

"This is truly a full circle moment! It's one thing to have met Nicki on the RHOP reunion, but it's another to have messed up her iconic lyrics to the point where you become part of a Barbz Day collaboration with Chili's," she says. "I feel so honored to gather with the Barbz to celebrate our shared fandom for Nicki at Chili's – on what must be one of the biggest and best Barbz celebrations yet. Enjoying a Barbarita with the Barbz is an amazing feeling."

"I was a Nicki fan long before meeting her at the reunion," the reality star spills. "Her verse on 'Monster' is what made me a fan because she was the only female on the song, and she killed it! I love being a part of this fandom – Barbz are so loyal! I never thought Chili's and the Barbz would be in the same sentence, but it's a natural fit!