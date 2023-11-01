Dr. Wendy Osefo Teases 'Explosive' Season of 'RHOP' and 'Full Circle' Moment With Nicki Minaj
Dr. Wendy Osefo is ready to give The Real Housewives of Potomac fans everything they've been waiting for!
While chatting exclusively with OK! in honor of National Barbz Day at Chili's Grill & Bar in honor of Nicki Minaj, the Bravo star spills the tea about the highly anticipated Season 8 of the hit Bravo series.
"Fans can expect plenty of drama," Osefo notes of the reality series' latest installment. "It's going to be explosive. I think what makes this season unique is that we're not set on one specific bit of drama. There are pockets of drama throughout the group. It's going to be very entertaining!"
Before the college professor gets back to reality television, she's partnering with the food chain for the national holiday to celebrate one of the greatest female rappers of all time — whom Osefo infamously met when Minaj took over the RHOP Season 6 reunion.
"This is truly a full circle moment! It's one thing to have met Nicki on the RHOP reunion, but it's another to have messed up her iconic lyrics to the point where you become part of a Barbz Day collaboration with Chili's," she says. "I feel so honored to gather with the Barbz to celebrate our shared fandom for Nicki at Chili's – on what must be one of the biggest and best Barbz celebrations yet. Enjoying a Barbarita with the Barbz is an amazing feeling."
"I was a Nicki fan long before meeting her at the reunion," the reality star spills. "Her verse on 'Monster' is what made me a fan because she was the only female on the song, and she killed it! I love being a part of this fandom – Barbz are so loyal! I never thought Chili's and the Barbz would be in the same sentence, but it's a natural fit!
Besides being a television star and a devoted Minaj fan, Osefo juggles being a mother, wife, and educator. However, if she needs a boost of energy, she knows just the song that will get her through the day.
"I'm a mom of three, and I love having dance parties with my kids. Last time, they were listening to 'Princess Diana' with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, so that's a big hit in my house that gives us all a lot of energy!" she explains.
Osefo will need the extra energy, especially with BravoCon 2023 on the horizon.
"I'm so excited! BravoCon is such an energy rush because you're around people who love the show and have so many opinions of you as part of a show, and then to top it off, this year BravoCon is in Vegas. You can't top Vegas!"
"Anytime you can be around a fanbase like that and like the Barbz at Chili's is amazing! Barbz are extremely loyal. They come out and they support brands who bring us together. When people are that supportive and loyal, you must celebrate them," she dishes.