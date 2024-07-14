Drake Bell Reveals He Tried to 'Self-Medicate and Disappear' in His 20s and 30s

He later confessed that he chose to be a part of the bombshell docuseries for his his 3-year-old son, Jeremy.

"I had just been going through so much and things were spiraling out of control personally and mentally. I finally found myself saying, ‘There’s two roads you can take here,'" he said. "Is somebody else going to tell him my story, or am I going to be around to tell him and share my story?"

"I don’t think so much that I wanted my son to be proud of me, but not wanting someone else to have to tell him about his father," the musician recalled. "I could’ve either allowed this to destroy me or make me stronger for him."