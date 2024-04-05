Drake Bells Says He Can't Blame His Past Negative Behaviors on His Childhood 'Trauma' After Sexual Abuse Revelations

Drake Bell is taking responsibility for negative actions in his past after opening up about his history of being sexually abused as a minor on the bombshell docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

During his recent appearance on "The Man Enough Podcast", Bell said that people need to "be able to discern and recognize" their own behaviors, rather than "just blame a moment of weakness on why you got in your car when you were drunk and you crashed into somebody and hurt them."