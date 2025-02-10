Drake Buys $2,651 Worth of Fast Food 2 Minutes Before Melbourne Concert: See Receipt
Drake's gotta eat!
The famed rapper ordered a whopping $2,651 worth of fast food from Nando's on Sunday, February 9, just two minutes before he was scheduled to take the stage at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.
The hefty order from the South African multinational quick-service casual chain included 60 PERinaise classic chicken wraps, totaling $717, 20 Seriously Large PERi-PERi chips for $199, 15 whole chickens, equaling $374.25 and $156.40 worth of condiments, per a receipt obtained by a news publication.
Thirty garden salads, 8 sets of ribs and 30 orders of spicy rice were also added to Drake's spread.
Drake's massive payment surpassed a record previously set by Post Malone — who spent $1,527.45 at Nando's in Footscray, Melbourne, while touring in Australia in December 2023.
Money hasn't been an issue for the "One Dance" singer lately, as he's been handing out thousands left and right while enjoying his time Down Under.
After grubbing Nando's on Sunday evening, Drake eventually took the stage and gave $20,000 to a woman who had asked the "God's Plan" singer for a birthday kiss.
Earlier in the week, Drake handed $40,000 to two different couples in attendance at his concerts in Perth on Tuesday, February 4, and Wednesday, February 5.
As Drake was chowing down and awarding loads of cash to fans, his rival Kendrick Lamar was gearing up to perform at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in New Orleans, La.
Lamar closed out his gig by playing "Not Like Us" — his five-time Grammy-winning diss track about Drake and their beef.
- Celebrities Spotted Out and About – Week of November 29th & December 6th
- McDonald's Reportedly Parts Ways With Travis Scott Amid Fallout From Astroworld Festival That Left 8 People Dead
- Donald Trump Mocked After Large Order of McDonald's Is Delivered to Courthouse During Fraud Trial: 'Bro Must Have Stocks'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Drake previously took legal action against Lamar for the scathing track, suing Universal Music Group and Spotify for defamation in January while accusing the companies of scheming to "artificially inflate" the number of streams "Not Like Us" received on the music platform.
The "HUMBLE." hitmaker addressed the lawsuit before transitioning into the song with a jaw-dropping comment.
"I want to play their favorite song but you know they like to sue," Lamar quipped, proceeding to rap the smash hit anyway.
The Super Bowl crowd roared as Lamar rapped lyrics Drake claimed were "false and dangerous" — including the viral line accusing the "Hotline Bling" singer of liking "minors."
Drake alleged the release and promotion of "Not Like Us" was a result of the businesses valuing "corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists," as OK! previously reported.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, claimed Universal "approved, published, and launched a campaign to create a viral hit out of a rap track intended to convey the specific, unmistakable, and false factual allegation that Drake is a criminal pedophile, and to suggest that the public should resort to vigilante justice in response."
NewsWire obtained Drake's receipt from Nando's.