Drake Buys $2,651 Worth of Fast Food 2 Minutes Before Melbourne Concert: See Receipt

Drake feasted on fast food before his Melbourne concert.

The famed rapper ordered a whopping $2,651 worth of fast food from Nando's on Sunday, February 9, just two minutes before he was scheduled to take the stage at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

The rapper spent $2,651 at the fast food chain Nando's ahead of taking the stage on Sunday night, February 9.

The hefty order from the South African multinational quick-service casual chain included 60 PERinaise classic chicken wraps, totaling $717, 20 Seriously Large PERi-PERi chips for $199, 15 whole chickens, equaling $374.25 and $156.40 worth of condiments, per a receipt obtained by a news publication.

Thirty garden salads, 8 sets of ribs and 30 orders of spicy rice were also added to Drake's spread.