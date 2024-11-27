Pedophile Who Confessed to JonBenét Ramsey's Murder Goes Missing After Release From Prison: Report
The convicted pedophile who confessed to killing 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey in an eerie 2019 letter is presumed to be "missing."
Gary Oliva was released from prison in early 2024 after serving eight years of his ten-year sentence on child pornography charges and was believed to be living at a motel in East Colfax, Co.
Per the terms of his parole, he is required to check in with police every month, but state records obtained by TMZ say he has not contacted them since February.
However, Daily Mail reported Oliva did check in earlier this month, but noted Denver police are still not completely certain where he is and he reportedly hasn't been seen at the motel he'd formerly been residing at in some time.
"Gary must physically come into the police department every month and sign a document stating that he is a transient and listing the area or shelter where he stays," a Denver police detective told the outlet. "But there is no way to be certain that he spends time or nights at the shelter. He very well could be lying to us; it's happened in the past with other s-- offenders."
As OK! previously reported, Ramsey's body was discovered in the basement of her parents' home in Boulder, Co., in December 1996. Medical examiners confirmed she'd been sexually assaulted and revealed her cause of death was strangulation with a garrote made out of a piece of rope and a paintbrush. The autopsy also revealed that she suffered trauma to her head in the attack.
Her parents, John and Patsy, as well as her 9-year-old brother, Burke, were all investigated as suspects of the horrific crime, but the case has yet to be solved.
In 2019, Gary claimed he'd accidentally killed the little girl in a letter sent to an old acquaintance. He penned: "I let her slip and her head bashed in half and I watched her die."
At the time of his latest arrest, more than 300 images of JonBenet were discovered on his phone. Throughout his stint in prison, he also wrote disturbing poems that seemingly referenced his twisted obsession with her and his supposed involvement in her death.
"You split me, tore my heart open, and filled me with love. You poured your spirit into me; I knew you as myself," he wrote in one of the poems, alongside a drawing of the little girl.
"I love you, JonBenét," he said in another note. "It would be worth it to take the blame for you."
Police later determined that DNA evidence eliminated Gary as a suspect.