Prince Andrew Accused of Groping a Minor in Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein Documents
Unsealed court documents from convicted s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's case further implicated Prince Andrew in the public scandal. According to the files released on Wednesday, January 3, a woman referred to as Jane Doe 3 accused the Duke of York of groping her while being underage.
The anonymous woman said she was "forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations."
Aside from the allegations surrounding Andrew, Epstein's co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, was allegedly involved in negotiating the unlawful acts.
Jane Doe 3 claimed the interactions occurred "in London (at Ghislaine Maxwell's apartment), in New York, and on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands (in an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls)."
The excerpts read that Epstein told the then-teen to "give the Prince whatever he demanded," and Maxwell "facilitated Prince Andrew's acts of sexual abuse by acting as a 'madame' for Epstein."
This wouldn't be the first time Andrew was caught in an Epstein case, as in 2015, Virginia Giuffre provided written evidence to a Florida court accusing the royal of assault.
"I was around 18 at the time. Epstein, Andy, approximately eight other young girls, and I had s-- together. The other girls all seemed and appeared to be under the age of 18 and didn’t really speak English," Giuffre penned.
She later said Epstein “laughed about the fact they couldn’t really communicate, saying that they are the ‘easiest’ girls to get along with."
In 2021, Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York against Andrew, and her attorney shared that the "emotional distress" he inflicted was "severe and lasting."
“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” Andrew said in November 2019. “It just never happened.”
The Duke of York was stripped of his HRH status in 2022, and the two settled in the same year.
“The payment was received, the settlement we announced last month has been completed. We are obviously very pleased with the outcome,” Giuffre's attorney David Boies told CNN.
Prior to Jane Doe 3's story being released online, Andrew attended the Royal Christmas Walk in December of 2023. OK! previously reported the Windors appeared to be supporting the disgraced figure despite his negative reputation.
"The royal family will stand by Andrew no matter what," American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said on GB News.
"We saw it not only at Sandringham, but remember those clear pictures we saw of Prince Andrew in the car with both the Prince and Princess of Wales on the way to church at Balmoral," the journalist continued. "I think that he has stressed to them that there are no more skeletons in the closet."
Andrew continues to be seen at public gatherings, but the expert noted his presence could impact the royal family's image.
"It's not a great look and I do think that you are as strong as your weakest team member and unfortunately he's their weakest team member," Schofield continued. "But they're going to stand by him. It's never complain, never explain. That's what their strategy is going to be."
Court documents were quoted by Daily Mail.