Prince Andrew Accused of Groping a Minor in Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein Documents

The anonymous woman said she was "forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations."

Aside from the allegations surrounding Andrew, Epstein's co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, was allegedly involved in negotiating the unlawful acts.

Jane Doe 3 claimed the interactions occurred "in London (at Ghislaine Maxwell's apartment), in New York, and on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands (in an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls)."