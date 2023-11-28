Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Signed Spotify Deal Because They 'Needed Serious Money' After Purchasing $14 Million Mansion
After leaving the U.K. in 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry settled into a $14.65 million mansion, but could the partners afford their new zip code at the time? According to Omid Scobie, the Sussexes signed their now-failed Spotify deal to finance their lavish lives in the U.S.
“Obviously they had money. But they needed serious money for a proper roof over their heads and security,” the Endgame author said in an interview.
The royal commentator later claimed the streaming platform hoped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would produce extraordinary projects.
“It was the middle of a pandemic, of course, you’re going to sign the deals. But ultimately Spotify were looking for headline-grabbing, media-stirring content and that’s not the direction that the couple wanted to go in, so it fell apart," he continued.
Although the American-based royals didn't want to create podcasts aligned with Spotify's vision, Scobie assumed the duo had limited options once they left the monarchy.
“I’d imagine the couple knew at the start that’s what Spotify wanted from them but the money was on the table and they were in a desperate place,” he added.
This wouldn't be the first time the Sussexes' finances made headlines, as Meghan admitted to being stressed out about how they would be able to afford their residence.
“We were looking in this area [Montecito, Calif.] and this house kept popping up online in searches,” Meghan told a reporter for a cover story.
"We didn’t have jobs, so we were just not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible. It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping — it’s like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford — that doesn’t feel good," she continued.
In June, Spotify announced they were parting ways with Archewell Audio after the Sussexes only produced one podcast with 12 episodes. The collapse of their once-celebrated collaboration opened the door for criticism, and the Sussexes were branded as "grifters" by executive Bill Simmons.
“The attention, commotion, and hubbub was wrapped up in the fact that Harry is a royal, and people threw money at them with hopes and dreams that it would translate into success," a Hollywood insider told an outlet. "But I think it’s been a rude awakening for everyone — it’s like they built a house with no foundation."
"The royal element, and the in some ways the drama around them, inflated the price, deals and expectations," they added.
Meghan's audio series, "Archetypes," received several industry awards, but media professionals questioned her relatability.
"What works in podcasting is authenticity and intimacy and revealing things either about yourself or about a topic that says something that [listeners] haven’t really thought about," an anonymous executive told People. "None of that happened. And Meghan wasn’t prepared to do that, because she lives an incredibly guarded life."
