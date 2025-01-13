Draya Michele Bashed for Promoting $600 Air Purifier as L.A. Wildfires Ravage L.A.: 'Tone Deaf!'

“Draya posting about an air purifier doesn’t seem wrong or ‘tone def [sic],’” one fan noted. “Yall just hate that girl and everything she does for some odd reason.”

Noting they’d been looking for an air purifier to purchase, another supporter questioned, “Why is Draya wrong for promoting a brand that is offering a discount during this time so people can purify the air in their homes?!”

While Michele has not commented on the backlash the post caused, Sereniby told People she was “not compensated for the post.”

"She and her team contacted us because she genuinely uses the product and believed it could help others dealing with the severe air quality in Los Angeles," the company added. "Together, we explored ways to make our purifier as affordable as possible during this difficult time. We’re a small, family-run startup that only launched a few months ago, and we’re incredibly grateful for her genuine support."