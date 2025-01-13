Draya Michele Bashed for Promoting $600 Air Purifier as L.A. Wildfires Ravage L.A.: 'Tone Deaf!'
Basketball Wives alum Draya Michele is under fire for using the L.A. wildfires to promote a product on social media.
Sharing a video of her assembling a Sereniby air purifier on her Instagram, Michele wrote the “unimaginable is happening with the fires in L.A.” and that the “air quality is so poor, toxic even.”
“I’m using the @sereniby_official air purifier to ensure that my kids and pets are breathing in fresh, double filtered air,” Michele continued. “The brand is now offering $200 off when you use my link in bio. There’s no price on peace of mind but having it is more valuable than most worldly things. #prayforla #airquailty #airpurifier.”
While the VH1 star disabled comments on her promotion of the $629 product, fans flocked to social media platform X to slam her.
“Draya has always been an attractive idiot,” one user wrote. “Body is out of this world, but that brain takes naps 22 hours a day.”
Calling her “tone deaf af,” another X member noted she “never does anything right,” citing how she is “using the L.A. fires to promote an air purifier.”
“Draya said, ‘I know you seen those fires. Get you an air purifier so you don’t have to smell their burnt houses,'" another added.
While there was a lot of commentary criticizing her post, some fans had the opposite reaction, as they rushed to defend her.
“Draya posting about an air purifier doesn’t seem wrong or ‘tone def [sic],’” one fan noted. “Yall just hate that girl and everything she does for some odd reason.”
Noting they’d been looking for an air purifier to purchase, another supporter questioned, “Why is Draya wrong for promoting a brand that is offering a discount during this time so people can purify the air in their homes?!”
While Michele has not commented on the backlash the post caused, Sereniby told People she was “not compensated for the post.”
"She and her team contacted us because she genuinely uses the product and believed it could help others dealing with the severe air quality in Los Angeles," the company added. "Together, we explored ways to make our purifier as affordable as possible during this difficult time. We’re a small, family-run startup that only launched a few months ago, and we’re incredibly grateful for her genuine support."
Sereniby said they “feel powerless” with the wildfires, so they “wanted to help" others in need.
“We’re donating 10 percent of our January profits to the American Red Cross, and we recognize there are countless urgent needs in this crisis,” they stated. “If financial assistance affording an air purifier can help lighten someone’s burden, we encourage those in L.A. to reach out to us directly — we’ll continue doing everything we can to support the community during this difficult time."