Henry Winkler Fans Come to His Defense Over L.A. Wildfires Arsonist Theory After Man Is Arrested: 'You All Owe Him an Apology'
Henry Winkler's supporters are coming to his defense after people slammed him for spreading a theory that arsonists were the cause of the catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles.
While news outlets and the LAFD refused to confirm his claims, a man was arrested in Woodland Hills, Calif., after he was caught allegedly using a flamethrower near the Kenneth Fire.
While no one has been formally charged and it's unclear if the suspect has any connection to the wildfires, people on social media pointed out the Happy Days alum, 79, shouldn't have been ridiculed for sharing his theory since it may turn out to be correct.
"Henry Winkler was RIGHT!" one person declared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, while another wrote, "And Henry Winkler being silenced by officials was wrong. He called it!!"
"Yesterday, you posted a story bashing Henry Winkler for suggesting there was an arsonist. Now you’re claiming there was one. Care to apologize to Henry?" one social media user directly asked a news outlet.
"When Henry Winkler said there was an arsonist, the media decided to paint him out to be a conspiracy nutcase and accuse[d] him of fear mongering," another individual stated. "I think yall owe him an apology."
Winkler originally divided the public when he tweeted in the early morning of Thursday, January 9, "THERE IS an ARSONIST here in LA. May you be beaten you unrecognizable !!! The pain you have caused !!!"
Before the arrest was made, the LAFD responded to the actor's theory by stating, "There's no way to know at this moment exactly where and how the series of fires started, but an investigation is underway."
Once Winkler caught wind of the arrest, he tweeted, "One has been caught so far !!!!"
Prior to sharing his arsonist theory, the Emmy winner admitted the scene in Los Angeles was "surreal" as thousands of people evacuated their homes.
"It is biblical. So many people have lost everything," he noted. "Across this country, the suffering by nature alone is unimaginable everybody who is alive and safe, thank the Lord."
Winkler also sent support to Martin Short, 74, whose home was destroyed in the fires.
As OK! reported, countless celebrities, such as Britney Spears, Mark Hamill and JoJo Siwa evacuated their homes in case the fire reaches their neighborhood, while stars such as Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester, Paris Hilton and Mandy Moore had their homes completely destroyed in the tragedy.
Hilton uploaded footage of her property covered in ash, debris and broken parts.
"I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.💔🥺 When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock — I couldn’t process it," the socialite admitted. "But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces.😢💔."