Dream Kardashian Deemed the 'Prettiest' of the Famous Brood's Children After Dad Rob Shares Photos From Their 7-Eleven Outing
Dream Kardashian has some adoring fans!
On Friday, October 25, Rob Kardashian, 37, uploaded a series of photos of his daughter — whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna — to Instagram.
The images showed the 7-year-old in a 7-Eleven while wearing a bright blue ensemble. The youngster smiled as she posed beside stacks of water bottles and snacks in the convenience store.
“7/11 run 🥤💙💙💙🥰 @dream,” the father-of-one penned.
In response to the post, supporters of the famous brood gushed over Dream and even compared her to Rob’s sisters’ kids.
“Cutest Kardashian kid ever,” one user said, while another echoed, “She’s the prettiest one.”
A third person raved, “She’s so gorgeous you’re doing a fantastic job, Rob 👏,” as a fourth added, “Such a cutie❤️ What a lucky guy you are to be her dad! 👏👏👏👏👏.”
On the 7-Eleven outing, Rob and Dream were accompanied by Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson — who was featured in one of the snaps hugging Dream.
Khloé commented on the upload, writing, “My babies!!!!!! I love our fun adventures.”
As OK! previously reported, all the praise came after Rob and Blac Chyna were slammed for allowing their youngster to get involved in Hollywood.
In September, the parents received backlash when Dream launched her own Instagram account and made an appearance at New York Fashion Week.
"Walking my first fashion show in NYC 🗽… I’m so excited😆Thank you, @zeusandlexikids," Dream penned on social media on September 7.
One person replied to the upload, saying, "This is so weird and honestly a little disturbing. It looks like a club promotion, which is ENTIRELY adults-only territory. I can't even believe this it's too much."
"Wow, this a 360 turn of events. Thought mother said she wasn't gonna push her in the entertainment industry..." a second individual noted.
"It reeks of 'mom and dad need to make money somehow!'" a third user added, while a fourth said, "What are they doing to these kids?"
While the account is focused on Dream, the bio indicated that it is run by her parents.
This is not the first time Dream has entered the spotlight, as over the summer, she debuted her first song, "Besties Do It Better."
After the single was announced, her mother insisted Dream was not starting a music career.
"It is no song. You can't stream it, you can't do none of that," she explained at the time. "It's not a song that is released."
"Dream is just, she's learning different things about herself, and I think this is just one of the things," the model shared. "Dream has many talents, so isn't just, 'Oh, she wants to do music.' She does everything. She's just so fun."